Spoiler

Shiv appears to think she could be US CEO, but she has no leverage - so if the plan goes ahead, it could go to anyone.

Kendall could lose his family if he continues and brings the conflict into the courts. He could take on the Logan role, including pushing away close ones, or he could face criminal charges for making moves to tank a deal on a public company

Roman could end up on the receiving end of more than a punch and a fall if he continues to seek out the punishment he used to receive as a child from a baying mob. Could also face financial crime charges, as well as harassment charges or civil liability to Geri and god knows who else.

Tom could consolidate his 'kingmaker' role with ATN news if anyone cares or listens to him trying to tell them what he did, or he could end up in prison for destroying evidence, as he volunteered to to suck up to Logan.

Gregg might have done something as a Disgusting Brother that means he stays outside of everyone's wills and goes back to working in theme parks, or he could be the patsy US CEO for Matson.

Matson could bumble and be found out (Musk style), that he's a phoney and is pure bluster. Ebba could out him as a weirdo.

President-elect could lose in the courts and it goes to his rival.

The old guard (Frank Geri et al) could be winners in terms of running the board from the Gojo deal going through, or at least making millions and retiring unspoiled from the games - or the deal could die, and the company value tank like Enron so their shares are worth shit