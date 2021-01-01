« previous next »
Author Topic: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession  (Read 28916 times)

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:19:51 pm
Spoiler
everything about Matson is just based off playing people - be it the market, his employees, or the Roy's. He has that aura of a crypto or tech billionaire, the Musk vibe a bit - his product is not fantastic beyond him convincing people it is the future, the numbers of it's success are bollocks, he himself didn't even make any of it despite kidding the world that he did. Again very crypto (trading on bullshit but convinced everyone it is gold) or Musk (convinced everyone he is the genius who made it). Hell he couldn't even buy Waystar until he manipulated the market with a Tweet to convince it he had more money coming in than he actually did, this shooting up his stick and worth

He's got jack shit but convinced the world he's got billions and thus he has got Billions, and he is charismatic and politically savvy enough to keep coasting with everyone believing he's the smartest guy in the room, when he's just the most tricky. Kendall calls him a card trick and he is right, he is a trick, a con-man, but even as they say that about him, no one realizes they are being played as a part of the trick, in fact they all think they have seen it and avoided it. And that will probably get the company for him, or maybe the illusion will drop as that seems to be happening somewhat in that particular area of billionaires
[close]

Spoiler
Love it when Mencken asks Mattson what his philosophy is and he pulls out his 'Privacy, pussy, pasta' mantra.
[close]
Spoiler
not good for Roman when the nazi you've just annoited as the next president calls you the "grim weaper"
[close]
"Is it mine?"
So much going on in that episode, holy shit.

Spoiler
"Wow Tom, you'd never have had the balls to miss Dad's funeral while he was alive."

That has to be one of the best lines of the show so far. Superb.
[close]
Happy for Jess...
Spoiler
Greg as the US CEO Matsson committed to then? Feels like the ideal ending would be for all the siblings to be screwed out of what they want.

Anyway, stunning episode. [\spoiler]
[close]
Woof, woof.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:58:52 pm
Spoiler
Greg as the US CEO Matsson committed to then? Feels like the ideal ending would be for all the siblings to be screwed out of what they want.

Anyway, stunning episode. [\spoiler]
[close]
No way it goes to Shiv, if it goes...
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:42:15 pm
So much going on in that episode, holy shit.
My mind was blown.

Spoiler
Roman crying has shown him as the "child" he is. Completely messed up his appearance Infront of everyone.
His chats with Shiv although funny but fucking hell. It's mad.

Kendall is going for it proper. Much more Logan-esque.

Shiv what a spoilt brat. It took me a second to understand why she had gone up there after Kendall but it was purely because he had done so well. She wants to put herself in frame for CEO.

Tom still pines for her sadly but she refuses to let him in.
[close]
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:58:52 pm
Spoiler
Greg as the US CEO Matsson committed to then? Feels like the ideal ending would be for all the siblings to be screwed out of what they want.

Anyway, stunning episode. [\spoiler]
[close]
That'd be mad and a middle finger to the Roys.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:16:35 pm
No way it goes to Shiv, if it goes...
things are all on a knife edge/paper thin at this point going into the final episode. it's impressive from the writers, in an era where you can usually spot storylines a mile off

Spoiler
Shiv appears to think she could be US CEO, but she has no leverage - so if the plan goes ahead, it could go to anyone.
Kendall could lose his family if he continues and brings the conflict into the courts. He could take on the Logan role, including pushing away close ones, or he could face criminal charges for making moves to tank a deal on a public company
Roman could end up on the receiving end of more than a punch and a fall if he continues to seek out the punishment he used to receive as a child from a baying mob. Could also face financial crime charges, as well as harassment charges or civil liability to Geri and god knows who else.
Tom could consolidate his 'kingmaker' role with ATN news if anyone cares or listens to him trying to tell them what he did, or he could end up in prison for destroying evidence, as he volunteered to to suck up to Logan.
Gregg might have done something as a Disgusting Brother that means he stays outside of everyone's wills and goes back to working in theme parks, or he could be the patsy US CEO for Matson.
Matson could bumble and be found out (Musk style), that he's a phoney and is pure bluster. Ebba could out him as a weirdo.
President-elect could lose in the courts and it goes to his rival.
The old guard (Frank Geri et al) could be winners in terms of running the board from the Gojo deal going through, or at least making millions and retiring unspoiled from the games - or the deal could die, and the company value tank like Enron so their shares are worth shit
[close]
Spoiler
Have this feeling that Tom not getting any sleep and Lukas saying in the second episode that he doesnt trust people who get a good nights sleep is going to be a thing that people put together when the outcome of this show is revealed. I dont mean he gets the top job (I dont personally believe that Menkyn cares all that much about the CEO being American, wouldnt be surprised if Matsson is just telling Shiv that to keep her close to him and distanced from her brothers), but I do think he may well come out on top in terms of the main characters.
[close]
