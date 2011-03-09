I don't think Jesse Armstrong would break the day per episode model and I don't think he cares about showing what happens in the long run. The next episode is the funeral and I expect the finale will be a set around a board meeting where Logan's successor is decided.
The dynamic of the show centres on the relationship between Kendall, Roman and Shiv and how they deal with the ghost of Logan. Once the succession is settled that intensity will disperse.
And one of the lessons from the show is that there aren't consequences for people like this. If Ken, Roman or Shiv get cut out of the firm they'll still be multi-millionaires travelling in PJs and living in Manhattan with a house or two in the country.