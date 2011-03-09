« previous next »
HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #520 on: May 11, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Quote from: ShrewKop on May 11, 2023, 12:00:31 am
Yes and its a travesty its not getting a season 5. With the new protagonist for the kids, this absolutely has the legs for a season 5. How is this going to get wrapped up in 3 episodes?

Extremely well, I would imagine.

Superhappy, they are bowing out while they are very much ahead. As a show called Succession, events of this season have kind of set up the show's destiny, quite nicely.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #521 on: May 12, 2023, 01:32:28 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 11, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Extremely well, I would imagine.

Superhappy, they are bowing out while they are very much ahead. As a show called Succession, events of this season have kind of set up the show's destiny, quite nicely.

It's absolutely masterful television.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #522 on: May 12, 2023, 07:07:59 pm
I'm on episode five. This is excruciating to watch. It's horrible. Brilliant, but utterly horrible.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 09:04:39 am
Well, that episode was a bit stomach-churning to watch.

Spoiler
God, Roman was particularly despicable there. I mean, all of the siblings are horribly self-serving but at least Kendall and Shiv have some sort of tether to humanity - Roman just doesn't at all.

Funeral is in the next episode, rather than the finale. I hope the finale doesn't stick to the one day structure, would like to see across a longer period to see the consequences of all their actions.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:49:48 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:04:39 am
Well, that episode was a bit stomach-churning to watch.

Spoiler
God, Roman was particularly despicable there. I mean, all of the siblings are horribly self-serving but at least Kendall and Shiv have some sort of tether to humanity - Roman just doesn't at all.

Funeral is in the next episode, rather than the finale. I hope the finale doesn't stick to the one day structure, would like to see across a longer period to see the consequences of all their actions.
[close]

Spoiler
Information, Greg, is like a bottle of fine wine. You store it, you hoard it, you save it for a special occasion. And then you smash someone's fucking face in with it. - Tom Wambsgans
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 02:37:04 pm
Unless this ends up with the entire story being a dream Tom and Shiv's dog had whilst left in his cage all day then it is comfortably in the Sopranos and Wire tier, what an episode, what a show.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 02:38:38 pm
Another fantastic episode wow.

Roman is such a piece of shit.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 02:42:26 pm
Have had this on my list to start for a while, and have finally done so during the last week - I've now watched the first three episodes.

Thoroughly enjoying it so far, and can tell I'm going to love it. Though I knew the Peep Show link, I don't think I'd seen any clips or heard anything to indicate just how funny it was going to be - I had in my head it was going to a weighty drama like House of Cards, but I've lost count of how many times I've burst out laughing at expressions, comments, etc, during the first three episodes!

I've got some catching up to do...!
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 02:52:13 pm
Even though Mencken is what we fear most - a Trump with a brain and political nous - I have to confess I was siding with Roman against his siblings. As usual, he is the one who's most clear-eyed and honest about what he is; the US political system is built to serve people like us; stop whining and pretending to care about the little people, you have never been one of them and not do you want to join them, and you always end up trampling over anyone and everyone to get your way so fuck it, let's bend "democracy" to our will.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 05:11:51 pm
It really is just a magnificent show.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 05:43:44 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:42:26 pm
Have had this on my list to start for a while, and have finally done so during the last week - I've now watched the first three episodes.

Thoroughly enjoying it so far, and can tell I'm going to love it. Though I knew the Peep Show link, I don't think I'd seen any clips or heard anything to indicate just how funny it was going to be - I had in my head it was going to a weighty drama like House of Cards, but I've lost count of how many times I've burst out laughing at expressions, comments, etc, during the first three episodes!

I've got some catching up to do...!

Enjoy! What I would do to watch it again for the first time.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:04:39 am
Well, that episode was a bit stomach-churning to watch.

Spoiler
God, Roman was particularly despicable there. I mean, all of the siblings are horribly self-serving but at least Kendall and Shiv have some sort of tether to humanity - Roman just doesn't at all.

Funeral is in the next episode, rather than the finale. I hope the finale doesn't stick to the one day structure, would like to see across a longer period to see the consequences of all their actions.
[close]

Spoiler
I don't think Jesse Armstrong would break the day per episode model and I don't think he cares about showing what happens in the long run. The next episode is the funeral and I expect the finale will be a set around a board meeting where Logan's successor is decided.

The dynamic of the show centres on the relationship between Kendall, Roman and Shiv and how they deal with the ghost of Logan. Once the succession is settled that intensity will disperse.

And one of the lessons from the show is that there aren't consequences for people like this. If Ken, Roman or Shiv get cut out of the firm they'll still be multi-millionaires travelling in PJs and living in Manhattan with a house or two in the country.
Spoiler
[close]
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 05:54:04 pm
"Telly box mouth people"
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 06:59:52 pm

Spoiler
Logan's fears about his kids and them not being ready/up for the job is panning out unfortunately.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:59:52 pm
Spoiler
Logan's fears about his kids and them not being ready/up for the job is panning out unfortunately.
[close]

Spoiler
Each of the 3 kids has an element of what made Logan successful, but on its own it helps to sow the seeds of their destruction. Roman has the instinct of what will be successful, but not the discipline or the intellect to follow up. Kendall has the charisma of what a leader should look and sound like, but is plagued by self doubts and overthinking things. And Shiv is the smartest of them, but absolutely no subtlety and gets completely outplayed in every relationship she ever has.

Last week I said that Connor is the only straightforward Roy in that everything is transactional with him. It's very similar for Roman - he knows that Mencken is one of them, and it doesn't matter if he ruins the country, it's good for their bottom line. He's utterly despicable, but at least he's not pretending otherwise.

I really wanted to smash his face in at the end of the episode though.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:24:27 pm
The season is turning into the Roger Federer of television.

Poor Shiv. I mean she's a human Deathstar and destroyer of souls
but still lovely as sin.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 11:54:55 pm
It's lemony Greg!
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #537 on: Today at 02:15:10 am
Tom had so many great lines this week.

And Ill say that defending Ken, Shiv, or Rome is fruitless. Theyre all absolute c*nts. So, have a word.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #538 on: Today at 05:56:37 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
Spoiler
Each of the 3 kids has an element of what made Logan successful, but on its own it helps to sow the seeds of their destruction. Roman has the instinct of what will be successful, but not the discipline or the intellect to follow up. Kendall has the charisma of what a leader should look and sound like, but is plagued by self doubts and overthinking things. And Shiv is the smartest of them, but absolutely no subtlety and gets completely outplayed in every relationship she ever has.

Last week I said that Connor is the only straightforward Roy in that everything is transactional with him. It's very similar for Roman - he knows that Mencken is one of them, and it doesn't matter if he ruins the country, it's good for their bottom line. He's utterly despicable, but at least he's not pretending otherwise.

I really wanted to smash his face in at the end of the episode though.
[close]
Agreed. If they were united they could be great. Don't like the Roman shouts though ;D He's probably more like his father (or displaying/copying his traits) than the rest.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #539 on: Today at 05:58:15 am

Spoiler
Tom not believing Shiv about the pregnancy was a sorry state of affairs.
[close]

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #540 on: Today at 08:29:22 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:58:15 am
Spoiler
Tom not believing Shiv about the pregnancy was a sorry state of affairs.
[close]



It was absolutely brutal.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #541 on: Today at 09:02:01 am
That was a dark episode. Horrible to watch - although obviously great telly.

Quote from: ShrewKop on May 11, 2023, 12:00:31 am
Yes and its a travesty its not getting a season 5. With the new protagonist for the kids, this absolutely has the legs for a season 5. How is this going to get wrapped up in 3 episodes?

Too few shows go out on a high, and end up dragging on longer than they should. This is not one of them. Every season has been great, and the show will go down as an all time great.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #542 on: Today at 09:17:48 am
Spoiler
An awful lot on Tom's shoulders now after that Election call, funny how he is again fingered as the fall guy. Wonder if Shiv will go fully with Matson, maybe even romantically, after the horrible fallout of her now certain divorce from Tom, as well as the new estrangement from her brothers who appear to have fucked the United States of America partially to spite her! The funeral beckons. Wow, what a dark-fest that is going to be :)
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #543 on: Today at 09:54:08 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:17:48 am
Spoiler
An awful lot on Tom's shoulders now after that Election call, funny how he is again fingered as the fall guy. Wonder if Shiv will go fully with Matson, maybe even romantically, after the horrible fallout of her now certain divorce from Tom, as well as the new estrangement from her brothers who appear to have fucked the United States of America partially to spite her! The funeral beckons. Wow, what a dark-fest that is going to be :)
[close]

Marcia has to have some sort of role to play on the big day.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #544 on: Today at 09:59:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:54:08 am
Marcia has to have some sort of role to play on the big day.

I've a sneaky feeling the entire old guard, Gerri, Marcia, Frank and others will be the end of the kids.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #545 on: Today at 11:35:15 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:59:26 am
I've a sneaky feeling the entire old guard, Gerri, Marcia, Frank and others will be the end of the kids.

Spoiler
Quite telling that they just sat in the boardroom drinking and laughing at the chaos. Not their first rodeo.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #546 on: Today at 01:05:03 pm
Just finished the episode and I'm just speechless. Sat staring at a dark screen at the end of the episode wondering how the fuck to go back to normal life after that.

This final season is shifting it from top tier, to god tier and is now up there with The Sopranos and The Wire for me. Something I never thought would be possible.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #547 on: Today at 01:08:01 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:35:15 am
Spoiler
Quite telling that they just sat in the boardroom drinking and laughing at the chaos. Not their first rodeo.
[close]
Frank's line 'Connor was running for President?' got the biggest laugh from me. David Rasche is batting 1.000 this season, as baseball fans would say.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #548 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm
Spoiler
I wonder if the fact Tom was on cocaine will come back to bite him if there's an inquest into ATN calling the election? Not sure how they could prove it, but wouldn't surprise me if Greg threw him under the bus to boost his own career.
[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #549 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Spoiler
I wonder if the fact Tom was on cocaine will come back to bite him if there's an inquest into ATN calling the election? Not sure how they could prove it, but wouldn't surprise me if Greg threw him under the bus to boost his own career.
[close]
Spoiler
I doubt it. Greg's usually rock solid under intense questioning.



[close]
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #550 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Spoiler
I wonder if the fact Tom was on cocaine will come back to bite him if there's an inquest into ATN calling the election? Not sure how they could prove it, but wouldn't surprise me if Greg threw him under the bus to boost his own career.
[close]

The Tom and Greg show, which is always a sideline to the main action, is still one of the greatest things ever.
