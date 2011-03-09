Spoiler

Each of the 3 kids has an element of what made Logan successful, but on its own it helps to sow the seeds of their destruction. Roman has the instinct of what will be successful, but not the discipline or the intellect to follow up. Kendall has the charisma of what a leader should look and sound like, but is plagued by self doubts and overthinking things. And Shiv is the smartest of them, but absolutely no subtlety and gets completely outplayed in every relationship she ever has.



Last week I said that Connor is the only straightforward Roy in that everything is transactional with him. It's very similar for Roman - he knows that Mencken is one of them, and it doesn't matter if he ruins the country, it's good for their bottom line. He's utterly despicable, but at least he's not pretending otherwise.



I really wanted to smash his face in at the end of the episode though.