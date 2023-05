Spoiler

Ebba being asked how she was "Oh I'm, you know, who cares" cracked me up - all the scandi socially awkward stuff is pretty spot on.



Greg had his funniest episode for a while - replying to Ken's telling him to distract Mattson "Yeah I guess he occasionally has expressed a distaste in the past for my particular flavour of me"



The Tom vs Shiv head to head on the balcony was incredible - home truth after home truth back and forth (Shiv won though!)



Yeah Tom upset her with the not fit to be a mum part, but she nailed him for proposing to him at her lowest ebb with her dad dying, for being a striver and a snake, for fucking her for her DNA, and for splitting her up from her dad for his last six months. Best he could offer up was that she was gonna let him serve some prison time, but that was entirely his own idea (as part of the desperate striving). Speaking of, his desperate arse kissing of Mattson was so pathetic!



Can't believe there's only a few hours left (crossing fingers the finale is feature-length), guess things will move quickly on the GoJo stuff from now with the dodgy numbers stuff, the weird public rutting between Mattson and Ken plus Ken's big plans