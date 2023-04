Spoiler

think Roman fucked it - thanks to Conn!



Ken was on track and everything seemed to be running for him. Although with the episode starting with him in the car listening to Jay Z, echoing the first episode (think that was Beastie Boys), maybe he was due to have the rug pulled from under him again - as occurred then with that first acquisition ("shall we call your dad?")



Shiv definitely has an angle with Mattson. She was on good form this episode, some quality jokes. Feel like the deal gets done. Was she sweetening Tom up to help gather votes, for an eventual boardroom coup?



It'll be a let down if Mattson recorded Roman on the mountain top - but pretty hopeful it's not that boring