Spoiler

Fucking hell. I had a strong sense going in, as saw quite a few tweets lauding the episode and talking about it being shocking. But the moment they get that phone call from Tom… just an inspired way to do handle things. Other shows would have built it into a season finale cliffhanger, but Succession pulls the rug from under you 10 minutes into the third episode of a ten-episode run. Ballsy as fuck, and all the stronger for it. No telegraphing, just bam. And stunning acting across the board as the kids and others reacted to the news in different ways. Emmys all round.



Sets up such an interesting dynamic for the remainder of the run. Bear in mind that Logan was meant to die in season 1, so this has been a long time coming. Can’t wait for the rest now - Logan will look large even if we don’t get any more of Brian Cox’s brilliant performance. [\spoiler]