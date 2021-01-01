« previous next »
HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession

ShrewKop

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm
Succession season 4 getting very good critic reviews. We just have season 3 left to binge before Sunday, very excited to see what backstabbing happens in this last season!
GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #281 on: Today at 03:55:50 am
Pumped for this, and for Barry in April. Hope neither of them fuck up the ending like The Last of Us. :D
