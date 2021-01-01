Please
HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Topic: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession (Read 16906 times)
ShrewKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,052
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Succession season 4 getting very good critic reviews. We just have season 3 left to binge before Sunday, very excited to see what backstabbing happens in this last season!
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,917
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Pumped for this, and for Barry in April. Hope neither of them fuck up the ending like The Last of Us.
