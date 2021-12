Spoiler

No idea how the show manages to get me so emotionally invested in characters who ten minutes previous were making jokes about a situation where one of them had killed a guy.



The kids did absolutely everything right in the build up to those final moments except making one mistake, thinking their parents actually love them. The fact they never even considered that their mum would fuck them over showed their naivety. Then the final dagger was Logan essentially rubbing it in their faces "Love? You come to me with love?" Maybe this is a turning point for the kids in that they now realise that they're up against a complete monster who hates them.



Also, Tom!!!! Feel like that was three series worth of build up paying off with that move. Episode after episode of him being put down by Shiv until finally he had enough. I think last week's episode was the final straw for him, I think he knew Shiv didn't love him but could never really admit it to himself up until that point.