I'm genuinely amazed at people criticising the show for not progressing much. For me this has never really been a plot-centric show. When you actually think back to seasons 1 and 2, there wasn't a whole lot of actual plot that progressed there either. The strength of this show for me is the main core characters and their relationships with each other and in that sense I think the show keeps going from strength to strength.
I totally agree, the plot is largely irrelevant to me. I just want to see these characters in awful situations chatting shit to each other
And on Logan potentially dying, it was the original plan to kill him off at the end of Season 1 so it's not out of the realms of possibility that they do it sometime soon. I think something huge is lost if they do that though, the best part of the show is often the interactions between him and the kids, and his looks of disdain at them. But Logan casts a long shadow, and he'll haunt those kids long after he's gone. It's a bit like Tony and Livia in the Sopranos, she was only physically present in the first two seasons but continued to be in Tony's head the rest of the show.