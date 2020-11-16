« previous next »
RIP Ray Clemence

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 12:32:09 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 15, 2020, 10:32:32 PM
I was talking to a pal today about Clem. We were remembering the famous things about him. His agility, his judgement, the graceful way he dived, his courage (in an age where goalies seemed to dive at forwards' feet much more than now), his phenomenal powers of concentration, and his physical strength. But what really set him apart was something neither of us had really noticed at the time and which only becomes obvious when you look back at old film of Clem. That was his speed. Speed off his line, speed getting rid of the ball with a quick throw, speed of foot to get into position to make an efficient dive. It's so modern.

I was on the Kop when Clem came home in '82. That ovation has subsequently become famous and is being replayed a lot today. What we sometimes forget is how tense that match was. We were down 0-1 at half time when Clem made his approach to the Kop goal. We needed to win that match to win the League Title. Clem defending the goal for Spurs was going to make that very difficult indeed. And yet...everyone on the Kop swallowed their anxiety and gave the man a hero's welcome. It's one of the great moments.

I like to think Clem had a tear in his eye still when Kenny slotted the winner past him.

"Europe's, Europe's Number One...." as our song to him used to go. And in a golden age of goalkeepers too. RIP Clem.
Lovely Yorky.



  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 12:37:35 PM
RIP Ray Clemence.

YNWA.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 02:42:17 PM
My favourite save by Ray even though it was for England it's just an incredible reflex save. Never noticed it before but Joe Jordan is already celebrating.

https://twitter.com/1968Tv/status/1328000843866628096
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 02:56:55 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/16/ray-clemence-obituary

A brilliant obituary, this bit struck me....

"...he was unassailable in the position, playing 337 games without missing a match from September 1972 until March 1978...."

Astonishing.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 04:05:01 PM
Just re watched that beautiful tribute the club put together ...I got very emotional again...and realised that wasnt just the story of Ray's life at Liverpool..for those of us of a certain generation...it is the story of our lives too.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 04:23:27 PM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on November 16, 2020, 04:05:01 PM
Just re watched that beautiful tribute the club put together ...I got very emotional again...and realised that wasnt just the story of Ray's life at Liverpool..for those of us of a certain generation...it is the story of our lives too.
I think you're right. Before I first started going, I remember listening to games on Radio Merseyside. Clem was the constant and represented safety. "Clemence saves", or "ball played back to Clemence who picks it up, bounces it once, twice kicks it high into the night sky" etc.....He could always slow it down when needed too.

I found an old Fairs Cup programme from December 1970, so 50 years old in a few weeks. Smith, Hughes, Hall, Peter Thompson and now Clemence.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 04:26:36 PM
A legendary player and by all accounts a true gent on and off the pitch. We've lost another Kop hero. Rest in peace Ray. You'll never be forgotten. YNWA
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 06:48:45 PM
Another one way before my time, but obviously another household name I wish I could have witnessed in his prime. Club and sporting legend and fully cemented his place in the history books. I've gotten a real kick out of reading the memories of those on here and elsewhere who were fortunate enough to watch him play. He'll live on in my imagination if nothing else.

RIP
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 07:12:17 PM
Message form FSG

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 08:49:32 PM
Just seen a great interview with a few legends of the club where Ray was involved and seem like such a gent with a wee glint in his eye he retold the time Shanks went to sign him for Liverpool. Shanks was keen to get his man so told Ray his time was coming as poor old Tommy Lawrence was starting to creak between the sticks, was well past 30 at this stage so if he came to Liverpool, Ray would get his jersey within a year. The papers were quickly signed and Ray was delighted to start a new chapter at the best club in the land. He got a land alright as on arrival he found out Tommy was only 27, still at the top of his game, Liverpool had scouted Ray more times than any other player Shanks ever signed before and it would be two & half years before he got his chance after we got beat by Watford.

One of his greatest saves was v Borussia Mönchengladbach's in the first leg of the 1973 Uefa Cup final where he saved a penalty as we drubbed them 3-0 at home in the first leg. As he said himself he did not realise how important this save was until the away leg came around. In his own words we were down 2-0 before HT in Germany and barely had a sniff of the ball as the Germans passed us off the pitch. We hung on as Borrussia players legs gave up after 60 minutes and ended up winning our first trophy in Europe due to many heroes including Ray who had done his homework on the German penalty taker and went to the side the lad usually hit his penos to. If he had scored we would have lost due to the away goal.

We were more than pleased as we were honoured to have you as our #1 Sir. YNWA
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 10:29:55 PM
An apt place and pic to make my 35,000th post

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 10:39:30 PM
Another one who grew up with him as our keeper, and remember being gutted when he left. Simply the best I've seen .

RIP Ray. LFC legend.

You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 10:43:50 PM
Quote from: John C on November 16, 2020, 10:29:55 PM
An apt place and pic to make my 35,000th post




Lovely.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 10:53:14 PM
Quote from: John C on November 16, 2020, 10:29:55 PM
An apt place and pic to make my 35,000th post



Perfect John.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 16, 2020, 10:59:29 PM
RIP Ray.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 17, 2020, 12:37:25 AM
Way before my time, so Ive no memories of him as a player, but you couldnt watch a VHS tape of our glory years and not be struck by what a good goalkeeper he was. Seems like a genuinely nice guy too. RIP Ray.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 17, 2020, 01:13:48 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on November 16, 2020, 02:56:55 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/16/ray-clemence-obituary

A brilliant obituary, this bit struck me....

"...he was unassailable in the position, playing 337 games without missing a match from September 1972 until March 1978...."

Astonishing.

Reserves Frankie Lane, Peter McDonnell and Steve Ogrizovic managed 5 games between them in about 11 years, Steve went on to play 500+ games for Coventry in the top flight so he was no slouch.

I know we have lost Emlyn Hughes, Peter Thompson, Ian Ross and Tommy Smith from this era but this one seems more shocking personally somehow, he always seemed so young in spirit
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 17, 2020, 02:36:57 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 15, 2020, 10:32:32 PM
I was talking to a pal today about Clem. We were remembering the famous things about him. His agility, his judgement, the graceful way he dived, his courage (in an age where goalies seemed to dive at forwards' feet much more than now), his phenomenal powers of concentration, and his physical strength. But what really set him apart was something neither of us had really noticed at the time and which only becomes obvious when you look back at old film of Clem. That was his speed. Speed off his line, speed getting rid of the ball with a quick throw, speed of foot to get into position to make an efficient dive. It's so modern.

I was on the Kop when Clem came home in '82. That ovation has subsequently become famous and is being replayed a lot today. What we sometimes forget is how tense that match was. We were down 0-1 at half time when Clem made his approach to the Kop goal. We needed to win that match to win the League Title. Clem defending the goal for Spurs was going to make that very difficult indeed. And yet...everyone on the Kop swallowed their anxiety and gave the man a hero's welcome. It's one of the great moments.

I like to think Clem had a tear in his eye still when Kenny slotted the winner past him.

"Europe's, Europe's Number One...." as our song to him used to go. And in a golden age of goalkeepers too. RIP Clem.

Cheers for sharing.  RIP
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 17, 2020, 12:35:21 PM
RIP Ray.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 17, 2020, 12:59:59 PM
Some nice words from Clive Tyldesley here, and a little video (from Ossie Ardiles I see) to demonstrate where Ray's heart always lay. As if we didn't know.

https://twitter.com/CliveTyldesley?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 17, 2020, 01:00:57 PM
RIP Ray, a bonafide Liverpool Legend. Far before my time, but at least I was fortunate enough to watch clips of his many magnificent saves.

Not as fortunate, however, as those who saw him in the flash, conquering everything in his path.

YNWA
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
November 17, 2020, 05:56:56 PM
What a loss. There's a saying in football "Put your medals on the table." When Clem does it it's one hell of a pile. He even managed to win things with Spurs  :)

I was just a kid when he left. As an eight year old I couldn't work out why he went. The big memory I have of him was him rising out of a crowd and catching the ball with one hand. No idea what game it was but the shear athleticism stuck with me. It was the first thing I thought of when I heard he had died.

'Bye Ray, you were a true great. 
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Yesterday at 04:17:37 AM
September 1972, the match result from my forum name, was the first time I remember watching a football match on TV. Growing up far away from Merseyside, I wouldnt attend my first match for many years, but five year old me was captivated by the men in Red and the Anfield crowd. It was two players in particular who made the biggest impression on me. Tommy Smith was still captaining that team, Emlyn Hughes was in the line up that day, as were Keegan, Toshack, and Callaghan. But Stevie Heighway on the wing (two assists!) and the man between the sticks were the ones who captivated me and became my two favourite players until King Kenny and John Barnes arrived.

When my little brother got old enough to take an interest in football in the late 70s, we would always play one on one- taking turns in goal. He had chosen the Gunners as his club, so he was always Pat Jennings , and I was always Ray. My brother went on to be a professional golfer, and I was on the junior national team for another sport, but when left to our own devices, it was always football that we chose to play, despite our parents frowning on the idea. Some of the fondest memories of my childhood were those times we spent emulating Ray and Jennings.

Later on in my adolescence, when away at boarding school and away from my parents disapproval of the sport, I did play some football. I was a speedy, left footed winger like Heighway until a late growth spurt took me to almost 1.9m, and then I got to emulate Ray as a left footed keeper. I got to play a couple of seasons in a lower division club after uni- I was never fit to hold Rays jock, but for someone who only took up the sport at 13, and who never trained full time, I feel like I did OK, and it was because of the inspiration I took from Ray.

Only met him once, on a visit to a match at Anfield many years ago, and I think I was too awestruck to utter a coherent sentence. The photo I had of myself with Ray from that day was one of the prized possessions I missed the most when the vindictive Ex disposed of most of my items of sentimental value in a fit of spite.

So hard to lose our childhood heroes, even more so when you grow up and find out theyre one of the few who were actually worth idolizing because they were good men off the pitch.

R.I.P. Ray. YNWA. Thanks for all the wonderful memories.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Yesterday at 06:18:25 AM
^ great post, Thanks for sharing
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Yesterday at 08:50:55 AM
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 06:18:25 AM
^ great post, Thanks for sharing

Yes, its a good un is that. Did well to pick the two best goalies of the era too. Both made goalkeeping beautiful, which is tricky since keeping the ball out of the net is often an ugly business. Clem had the edge over Pat though because he made fewer errors. (Shilton by the way is not even in this conversation, despite being a perfectly good goalie).
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Yesterday at 01:01:21 PM
Matchday programme for Leicester.

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Yesterday at 05:17:49 PM
Class.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Yesterday at 07:18:30 PM
England's tribute tonight.



Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Today at 12:02:05 AM
^ nice gesture from Pickford and the England keepers. I'm sure his loved ones will cherish the way Clem has been remembered. The Programme for Saturday is great. Those old goalie jumpers  ;D
