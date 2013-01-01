Such sad news. Sort of felt it was coming I guess with the illness seeming to return recently but it still hits home so hard to those of us who grew up with Ray Clemence guarding our goal.



You'll always be "England's, England's number one" for us Ray.



Back then, that chant we'd shout so defiantly before every game as you took your place in front of us and touch that crossbar really did mean something to all of us on the Kop. And I'm guessing also to yourself Ray because it meant that whatever went on elsewhere in the media or with England selections you knew that to us you always really were the number one even though the other fella often used to get the nod. But that never mattered to us one bit because you were our number one - our very own Liverpudlian version of the Gordon Banks we'd also idolized in the years before you arrived - and you had been ever since the word spread amongst us all of the amazing keeper we had for all those years in the reserves where you waited patiently for Shanks to give you your chance. And boy did you grab that chance with both hands when it finally did come - much as you'd grasp every cross that entered our box.



Thanks for all the great memories you gave us Clem. Rest in Peace.