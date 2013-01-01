« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Ray Clemence  (Read 9661 times)

Offline redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 PM »
Sad news. Wonderful keeper who played a huge part in many of our early trophy wins in Europe.

I took my kids to Anfield in the 70s and Clemence was the only goalie they saw play for us for so long.
My daughter tonight said he always looked as if nothing bothered him. So true. My son used to say buns to a bear whenever a cross came in and Clem jumped to catch it effortlessly.

RIP Clem. Condolences to his wife and family.
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:25:51 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:24:37 PM
This one?

https://twitter.com/i/status/1314522062749413378

My first time on the Kop that day. Great memories.

Really awful news.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,842
  • The first five yards........
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:32:32 PM »
I was talking to a pal today about Clem. We were remembering the famous things about him. His agility, his judgement, the graceful way he dived, his courage (in an age where goalies seemed to dive at forwards' feet much more than now), his phenomenal powers of concentration, and his physical strength. But what really set him apart was something neither of us had really noticed at the time and which only becomes obvious when you look back at old film of Clem. That was his speed. Speed off his line, speed getting rid of the ball with a quick throw, speed of foot to get into position to make an efficient dive. It's so modern.

I was on the Kop when Clem came home in '82. That ovation has subsequently become famous and is being replayed a lot today. What we sometimes forget is how tense that match was. We were down 0-1 at half time when Clem made his approach to the Kop goal. We needed to win that match to win the League Title. Clem defending the goal for Spurs was going to make that very difficult indeed. And yet...everyone on the Kop swallowed their anxiety and gave the man a hero's welcome. It's one of the great moments.

I like to think Clem had a tear in his eye still when Kenny slotted the winner past him.

"Europe's, Europe's Number One...." as our song to him used to go. And in a golden age of goalkeepers too. RIP Clem.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 PM »
RIP Clem.  Many happy memories as a child watching you.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,520
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:58:26 PM »
RIP Clem, the best keeper I've ever seen.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
  • Hates Poodles
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 PM »
I was on the Kop to Yorky and your right it was a tense game. However when Clem came out of the tunnel after half time and ran towards the Kop the ground erupted in applause and cheers; it was a truly magnificent moment of welcoming home one of our own.

Ive shed a few tears today as all those great memories came flooding back as Ray was one of my first Liverpool heros. 

RIP Clem.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,662
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 PM »
Front page of tomorrows Echo.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,662
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 PM »
Back pages too.

Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:22:26 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:32:32 PM
I was talking to a pal today about Clem. We were remembering the famous things about him. His agility, his judgement, the graceful way he dived, his courage (in an age where goalies seemed to dive at forwards' feet much more than now), his phenomenal powers of concentration, and his physical strength. But what really set him apart was something neither of us had really noticed at the time and which only becomes obvious when you look back at old film of Clem. That was his speed. Speed off his line, speed getting rid of the ball with a quick throw, speed of foot to get into position to make an efficient dive. It's so modern.

I was on the Kop when Clem came home in '82. That ovation has subsequently become famous and is being replayed a lot today. What we sometimes forget is how tense that match was. We were down 0-1 at half time when Clem made his approach to the Kop goal. We needed to win that match to win the League Title. Clem defending the goal for Spurs was going to make that very difficult indeed. And yet...everyone on the Kop swallowed their anxiety and gave the man a hero's welcome. It's one of the great moments.

I like to think Clem had a tear in his eye still when Kenny slotted the winner past him.

"Europe's, Europe's Number One...." as our song to him used to go. And in a golden age of goalkeepers too. RIP Clem.

I never saw Clem play for Liverpool live as I was too young, my first match might have been '83 maybe. I had however watched him loads of times on the telly for Liverpool and as a kid I knew he was the best keeper in the world, absolutely awesome. When he left, it felt a bit like when Keegan left it terms of how were we going to replace him? We did replace Keegan with an even better player but we haven't seen a Liverpool keeper as good as Clem since. I never understood why he'd go from Liverpool to Spurs but as a fanbase I think we all took it on the chin and respected his decision as he was such a thoroughly decent and humble bloke. He'd also given everything in every match when he played for Liverpool and I can't remember him letting us down once.

Very sad day, thoughts with his family.   
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,975
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 PM »
I showed that lovely video on ltc.tv today to my 11 year old. When I was 11, Clem had just left for Spurs, but at aged 6-11, Clem played a big part in my life. The Shilton/Clem years. Defining days. So I'm trying to explain to mine that you see that Alisson of ours? I'll raise you Clem. Look at that applause that the Kop give Ray Clemence there... just look at it. RIP Ray.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,975
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 PM »
Nobody has left a club in a better way has there?  It's joyous. Respect and love shared.

That goal that Fashanu scored was quite rightly goal of the season that year... but for some reason, aged 9? I was so encapsulated by Clemence's dive for it I decided I wanted to be a goalkeeper. He just looked to balletic that I too wanted to look like that, however briefly. And I kept for a year, before it was patently obvious that I was shite desperately needed elsewhere. Anywhere else.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,975
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:32:32 PM
I was talking to a pal today about Clem. We were remembering the famous things about him. His agility, his judgement, the graceful way he dived, his courage (in an age where goalies seemed to dive at forwards' feet much more than now), his phenomenal powers of concentration, and his physical strength. But what really set him apart was something neither of us had really noticed at the time and which only becomes obvious when you look back at old film of Clem. That was his speed. Speed off his line, speed getting rid of the ball with a quick throw, speed of foot to get into position to make an efficient dive. It's so modern.

I was on the Kop when Clem came home in '82. That ovation has subsequently become famous and is being replayed a lot today. What we sometimes forget is how tense that match was. We were down 0-1 at half time when Clem made his approach to the Kop goal. We needed to win that match to win the League Title. Clem defending the goal for Spurs was going to make that very difficult indeed. And yet...everyone on the Kop swallowed their anxiety and gave the man a hero's welcome. It's one of the great moments.

I like to think Clem had a tear in his eye still when Kenny slotted the winner past him.

"Europe's, Europe's Number One...." as our song to him used to go. And in a golden age of goalkeepers too. RIP Clem.

Fine words. Always the No. 1.

Logged

Online Willy Poolman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:03:52 AM »
He was something special, Ray Clemence. Deeply saddened to learn he has left us. Such difficult times. Condolences to Ray's family.
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:18:24 AM »
Really sad to hear the news. Read & watched some wonderful tributes on Clem over the past few hours. Our greatest keeper of all time, RIP Ray.
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:19:31 AM »
As long as there is a Liverpool Football Club , Ray Clemence will be remembered as one of our all time legends..Like many others he was my first and still favourite ever LFC  keeper. Gutted tonight. RIP Liverpool's Number One.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 