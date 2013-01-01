I was talking to a pal today about Clem. We were remembering the famous things about him. His agility, his judgement, the graceful way he dived, his courage (in an age where goalies seemed to dive at forwards' feet much more than now), his phenomenal powers of concentration, and his physical strength. But what really set him apart was something neither of us had really noticed at the time and which only becomes obvious when you look back at old film of Clem. That was his speed. Speed off his line, speed getting rid of the ball with a quick throw, speed of foot to get into position to make an efficient dive. It's so modern.



I was on the Kop when Clem came home in '82. That ovation has subsequently become famous and is being replayed a lot today. What we sometimes forget is how tense that match was. We were down 0-1 at half time when Clem made his approach to the Kop goal. We needed to win that match to win the League Title. Clem defending the goal for Spurs was going to make that very difficult indeed. And yet...everyone on the Kop swallowed their anxiety and gave the man a hero's welcome. It's one of the great moments.



I like to think Clem had a tear in his eye still when Kenny slotted the winner past him.



"Europe's, Europe's Number One...." as our song to him used to go. And in a golden age of goalkeepers too. RIP Clem.