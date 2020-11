I had the pleasure of meeting Ray at a charity 5 a side indoor football competition that my junior school class was invited to at Wembley Arena in 1989. We got given these cards with the names of the famous people that were there to sign. I remember ray and what he said to me. Which team do you support he asked me. Me Liverpool. I did not know at the time he played for LFC. Ray good lad he said, and he ruffled my hair and with a smile signed my sheet. I remember that Michael Thomas was also there and I was still super angry for scoring the goal that lost us the championship in 1989. I think he said sorry and signed my sheet also. I also think that Gillian taylforth was also at the event for some strange reason.



I still have the sheet with Ray and his autograph on somewhere. RIP Ray at a nice guy he was to me and a true Liverpool great.