« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ray Clemence  (Read 2325 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,514
Ray Clemence
« on: October 8, 2020, 11:35:59 PM »
Seen this tweet from Clive Tyldsesley today, is Ray seriously ill?  :(

https://twitter.com/CliveTyldesley/status/1314196524339871744

Quote
Ray Clemence is a little under the weather at the moment. If this wonderful man has ever brought pleasure to your life at any time, this would be a good time to tell him @RayClem1
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,939
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:13:52 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October  8, 2020, 11:35:59 PM
Seen this tweet from Clive Tyldsesley today, is Ray seriously ill?  :(

https://twitter.com/CliveTyldesley/status/1314196524339871744

Saw someone else mention Ray without giving any details. Hope everything is ok and he pulls through.

YNWA
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • 19:06
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:46:28 AM »
I know he's had prostate cancer, but I've no idea if his current illness is connected to that or not.

We've been blessed with some brilliant 'keepers, but Ray has always been my favourite.

I was only thinking about him today actually. I was up at the ground and saw the new mural dedicated to him in Wylva Road.*

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QVXF07w41aA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QVXF07w41aA</a>

Get well soon, Ray.


*Not my video.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,514
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:52:13 AM »
His daughter and grandchildren were at the unveiling but Ray couldn't make it.

Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,755
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:22:13 AM »
Allison tweeted 8hrs ago that everyone at LFC is with Clem as always with a pic of Clem running towards the Kop. Reina sent love to him and Achterburg has tweeted too.

Get well soon Clem
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:40:55 AM »
Get well soon Clem, a true legend who was still immensely popular even when he went to Spurs.
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,784
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:48:47 AM »
Get well soon Ray.
Logged
Laughing Under Sunny Meadows

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:07:36 AM »
Hope Ray can beat whatever is ailing him currently. All time great.

YNWA
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:10:43 AM »
Best goalkeeper we've had. Hope he pulls through whatever is ailing him.
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,259
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:12:24 AM »
Get well soon, Ray.

Really hope it's nothing serious.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:26:51 AM »
Get well soon Ray!! <3
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Offline Kopendscorer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM »
Our Greatest ever keeper.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:16:27 AM »
YNWA Ray!
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,492
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 07:22:13 AM
Allison tweeted 8hrs ago that everyone at LFC is with Clem as always with a pic of Clem running towards the Kop. Reina sent love to him and Achterburg has tweeted too.

Get well soon Clem

Lovely touch from all of them, hope he recovers soon.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:35:17 AM »
Get well soon, Clem! YNWA
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline MadErik

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • NS
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:01:14 PM »
Get well soon, Clem. YNWA
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Seis Veces
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:06:42 PM »
The greatest goalkeeper, get well soon Ray
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,297
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:07:16 PM »
Get well soon Ray
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:11:58 PM »
Best wishes.

What a keeper.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,195
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:13:29 PM »
Get well soon Ray.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,501
  • JFT 96
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:16:16 PM »
Get well soon.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:07:21 PM »
Get well soon Ray

We've had some top keepers here and some characters too but Ray is always the best for me

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:10:59 PM »
Get well soon Clem. YNWA
One of our greatest
Logged

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:20:48 PM »
Our goalie when I first started supporting  - fantastic keeper who in my eyes we've only recently manage to properly replace, that's how good he was

Wishing him the very best possible times

Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:35:27 PM »
Praying for a speedy recovery
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:00:41 PM »
Get well soon, YNWA
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,366
  • JFT96
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:05:42 PM »
Whatever it is he's managed to send out a tweet today which is promising

https://twitter.com/RayClem1/status/1314495945011273728?s=20

Get well soon :)
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:55:50 PM »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 09:12:24 AM
Get well soon, Ray.

Really hope it's nothing serious.

Great keeper, best Liverpool keeper I ever saw. I rate him and Banks as the best to play in fron of the Kop. I hope he is OK.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:30:53 PM »
The special person who made me a Liverpool fan.

Please get well soon.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,755
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:49:17 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:05:42 PM
Whatever it is he's managed to send out a tweet today which is promising

https://twitter.com/RayClem1/status/1314495945011273728?s=20

Get well soon :)

Felt wrong seeing Clem run towards us that day in a Spurs kit, I always wondered how he felt as we slammed 3 past him to win the League, as it really should have been him in our goal that season.
Logged

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:00:17 PM »
Two best former player receptions I ever saw at Anfield were for Emlyn Hughes, when he ran out for Wolves in 79, and in May 82 when Ray ran down to the Kop for the second half when he returned with Spurs. Poor Ricky Villa got a less rapturous reception that day - this was during the Falklands War.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:31:04 PM »
As a kid, I never quite understood why Ray Clemence suddenly became a Spurs player, rather than dropping down a division before retiring.

I mean I rarely saw us concede with him in goal (he was like the Roy of the Rovers character called "The Cat") with the only significant one I recall (but could barely see down the other end of Wembley) was the sickneningly late West Ham equaliser in '81 league cup final. Then Bruce arrived and I'm slightly embarrassed to say I never thought about it again.

What a lovely and iconic mural though, I really hope he gets better soon and is able to see it up close and in person.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:42:09 PM »
I was in The Kop early 86/87 season when Spurs beat us 1.0 (one of Clive Allen's 800,000 goals that season) and anyway, the Kop's ovation when the great man came out for the second half to defend the goal at that end will live with me. One guy near me said 'That will lift him now' and it did. He made some good saves that day.

This was the second 1.0 defeat at home to Spurs in three seasons. The previous one (84/85 - Garth Crooks) had been the first time they'd beaten us at home since The Titanic sank in 1912.

Get well soon Ray.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,851
  • Dutch Class
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:47:18 PM »
Get well soon YNWA
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:20:57 PM »
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on Yesterday at 07:00:17 PM
Two best former player receptions I ever saw at Anfield were for Emlyn Hughes, when he ran out for Wolves in 79, and in May 82 when Ray ran down to the Kop for the second half when he returned with Spurs. Poor Ricky Villa got a less rapturous reception that day - this was during the Falklands War.
Yes, I think I was at that Wolves game in the Annie Road end. Pretty sure Emlyn was booked for a late tackle right in front of the Kop towards the end of the match.

It was always great to see Clem back at Anfield too. Hope he gets better soon. England's number one, back when that actually meant something.
Logged

Offline rayo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:01:40 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 07:42:09 PM
I was in The Kop early 86/87 season when Spurs beat us 1.0 (one of Clive Allen's 800,000 goals that season) and anyway, the Kop's ovation when the great man came out for the second half to defend the goal at that end will live with me. One guy near me said 'That will lift him now' and it did. He made some good saves that day.

This was the second 1.0 defeat at home to Spurs in three seasons. The previous one (84/85 - Garth Crooks) had been the first time they'd beaten us at home since The Titanic sank in 1912.

Get well soon Ray.

I remember that exact game, he made a one handed save diving to his right in front of the kop. Best save I have ever witnessed first hand, he was immense that day.
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 PM »
My first game at Anfield was seeing Ray run out for Spurs the day Kenny and his pals won the league for the reds in 1982. Revered him as a young lad in the 70s. Won our first European Cup and a giant of the game and our history. Also let the King's weak effort in at Hampden in 1976 when international football meant something. Complete legend.
 :scarf :scarf :champ :champ :champ :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,838
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 PM »
Get well soon Ray! YNWA!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wingman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 PM »
As a kid my wall was plastered in Liverpool player and team posters. Only one wasnt a Liverpool player, and that was Glen Hoddle - yes, I know hes a thundercunt of a man, but he was a sublime player back in the day. Technically, Clems was of him in a Spurs kit but I always considered him ours even after he left.

Best ever Liverpool keeper. Get well soon Ray
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:37 PM by Wingman »
Logged

Online Chavasse1917

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • Winning trophies has made me put on weight.
Re: Ray Clemence
« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:06:32 AM »
I am involved with our local County FA where at the Senior Cup Final a past pro is usually the guest of honour, presents the cup and awards the Man of the Match award. My job has been to look after and sit with the guest, explaining the teams etc. A few years ago Clem was invited and he was great company, fascinating to talk to and an absolute gentleman, some who shall remain nameless have been self opinionated jerks. Obviously it helped that I am a Liverpool supporter and we had a lot in common.  Get well Ray, the best keeper we have had in my lifetime of supporting the Reds ("Flying Pig" onwards).
Logged
"Everything has an end...except a sausage, which has two".
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 