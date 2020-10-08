I am involved with our local County FA where at the Senior Cup Final a past pro is usually the guest of honour, presents the cup and awards the Man of the Match award. My job has been to look after and sit with the guest, explaining the teams etc. A few years ago Clem was invited and he was great company, fascinating to talk to and an absolute gentleman, some who shall remain nameless have been self opinionated jerks. Obviously it helped that I am a Liverpool supporter and we had a lot in common. Get well Ray, the best keeper we have had in my lifetime of supporting the Reds ("Flying Pig" onwards).