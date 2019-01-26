people like big dick nick.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]