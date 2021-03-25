« previous next »
Author Topic: Releasing players for internationals.  (Read 23698 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #280 on: March 25, 2021, 10:06:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 25, 2021, 10:03:19 pm
Tsmikas was injured?

He went down with cramp just before he asked to come off so hopefully nothing too serious. He played on for a few minutes too before he walked off. Played well so fingers crossed he's OK.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Believer
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #281 on: March 25, 2021, 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 25, 2021, 10:06:12 pm
He went down with cramp just before he asked to come off so hopefully nothing too serious. He played on for a few minutes too before he walked off. Played well so fingers crossed he's OK.

So just to be clear, he walked off? Career over?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #282 on: March 25, 2021, 11:21:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 25, 2021, 10:24:12 pm
So just to be clear, he walked off? Career over?

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Believer
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #283 on: March 26, 2021, 06:47:33 am »
Just noticed that all three of the international matches are actually world cup qualifiers. Surely that means someone like Robertson and Wijnaldum play all three?
Online kavah

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #284 on: March 26, 2021, 07:20:43 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 26, 2021, 06:47:33 am
Just noticed that all three of the international matches are actually world cup qualifiers. Surely that means someone like Robertson and Wijnaldum play all three?

Yes right. Maybe they can come off in the last games (v Faroe Islands and Gibraltar).
Our team v Arsenal could be very weird looking
Offline Fromola

  • Believer
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #285 on: March 26, 2021, 08:23:01 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 25, 2021, 10:06:12 pm
He went down with cramp just before he asked to come off so hopefully nothing too serious. He played on for a few minutes too before he walked off. Played well so fingers crossed he's OK.

Barely played a minute for a few months so he does really need the game time. We could do with him getting a few PL starts to help Robertson. It was the whole point of signing him.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #286 on: March 26, 2021, 09:01:12 am »
Quote from: kavah on March 26, 2021, 07:20:43 am
Yes right. Maybe they can come off in the last games (v Faroe Islands and Gibraltar).
Our team v Arsenal could be very weird looking

At least Tierney will presumably be getting flogged for all three games as well.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Believer
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #287 on: March 26, 2021, 12:20:39 pm »
We probably could just play Milner against Arsenal and give Robertson some time off. That or in the Villa game.
Offline anthony3WP

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #288 on: March 26, 2021, 03:30:43 pm »
Yes right. Maybe they can come off in the last games (v Faroe Islands and Gibraltar).
Our team v Arsenal could be very weird looking

Offline rawcusk8

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 04:40:59 pm »
I think i saw Kabak is on the bench against Norway which kicks off in 20 minutes. Bit harsh that hes relegated to the bench but great news for us.

Gini starts against Latvia 🤦🏻‍♂️
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm »
Gini played 79mins and Kabak came on for the last 4mins of his game. Looks like Jota will play the whole game for Portugal and has scored two goals.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:57:47 am »
For once the internationals probably suit, most players missing but players who need game time, Tsmikas and Jota, getting some time

Still hate the waste of space called internationals
