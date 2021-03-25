Tsmikas was injured?
He went down with cramp just before he asked to come off so hopefully nothing too serious. He played on for a few minutes too before he walked off. Played well so fingers crossed he's OK.
So just to be clear, he walked off? Career over?
Just noticed that all three of the international matches are actually world cup qualifiers. Surely that means someone like Robertson and Wijnaldum play all three?
Yes right. Maybe they can come off in the last games (v Faroe Islands and Gibraltar). Our team v Arsenal could be very weird looking
people like big dick nick.
Yes right. Maybe they can come off in the last games (v Faroe Islands and Gibraltar).Our team v Arsenal could be very weird looking
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.05]