Releasing players for internationals.

redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
newterp on Yesterday at 10:03:19 pm
Tsmikas was injured?

He went down with cramp just before he asked to come off so hopefully nothing too serious. He played on for a few minutes too before he walked off. Played well so fingers crossed he's OK.
a treeless whopper

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm
redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
He went down with cramp just before he asked to come off so hopefully nothing too serious. He played on for a few minutes too before he walked off. Played well so fingers crossed he's OK.

So just to be clear, he walked off? Career over?
redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm
a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm
So just to be clear, he walked off? Career over?

;D
a treeless whopper

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #283 on: Today at 06:47:33 am
Just noticed that all three of the international matches are actually world cup qualifiers. Surely that means someone like Robertson and Wijnaldum play all three?
kavah

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:20:43 am
a treeless whopper on Today at 06:47:33 am
Just noticed that all three of the international matches are actually world cup qualifiers. Surely that means someone like Robertson and Wijnaldum play all three?

Yes right. Maybe they can come off in the last games (v Faroe Islands and Gibraltar).
Our team v Arsenal could be very weird looking
Fromola

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #285 on: Today at 08:23:01 am
redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
He went down with cramp just before he asked to come off so hopefully nothing too serious. He played on for a few minutes too before he walked off. Played well so fingers crossed he's OK.

Barely played a minute for a few months so he does really need the game time. We could do with him getting a few PL starts to help Robertson. It was the whole point of signing him.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #286 on: Today at 09:01:12 am
kavah on Today at 07:20:43 am
Yes right. Maybe they can come off in the last games (v Faroe Islands and Gibraltar).
Our team v Arsenal could be very weird looking

At least Tierney will presumably be getting flogged for all three games as well.
a treeless whopper

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #287 on: Today at 12:20:39 pm
We probably could just play Milner against Arsenal and give Robertson some time off. That or in the Villa game.
