I think you can place the blame on the hectic schedules squarely on international football.



In terms of club football, the players aren't playing that many more games as they used to in the 70s and 80s (albeit at a slower speed). The increase in CL games balanced in part with 4 less league games.



You only have to look at the number of players these days getting 100+ caps for their country. In days gone by England's qualifying groups would have 4-5 teams max. Now its 6-7 in a group plus the friendlies.



With the nations league going on, there was simply no excuse for friendly matches on top of that.



I guess that is the issue with all the various federations, they all want their piece of the pie.