It's not the players. It is FIFA, UEFA and the FA.



This season was always going to be a 'one off'. Totally unique in circumstances. For PL clubs, whose players are invariably internationals and also have european competitions to worry about, the league cup should probably have been put to one side as should certain rounds of international fixtures. At the very least, friendlies should have been cancelled for the season.



The problem appears to be a lack of joined up thinking by the administrators of the game and the constant thirst to make money out of the game.



As for the injury to Joe Gomez, well frankly that could have happened anywhere (apparently he wasn`t even near another player) but it is particularly annoying that it has happened on international duty.