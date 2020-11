It's too late, and unnecessary, for me to delete my posting history about how often I've preferred England to win in a competitive tournament. I feel any and all mid-season games are always really disruptive to the Reds but I've tended to get behind them once the final stages of a competition starts. Tonight with the England game only in my peripheral vision, I mocked the team with a sense of superior arrogance. No-marks, misfits, etc. My mind drifted back to when our game against Villa ended and I thought international breaks will be the bane of our enjoyment of the season and a tiresome duty for the players.



Then as the final whistle blew at different times across Europe, giving different emotions about the different results in different competitions and I witnessed the different reactions of joy and despair from the different players I realised that I should perhaps have a different opinion. International football means a far more different things to the players than to us. Fans mock it with little, if not zero sense of pride or in fact zero sense of understanding of what it means for every football player to play for his and her country. I've said in the past to a twisted Liverpool fan who was desperate for England to lose that he shares little in common with Jordan, Trent, Joe and Alex.



And as I say, tonight I found myself observing much of it all disdainly until all of the players interviews were over and how arrogantly wrong I am to think players should fuck their country off. That's not how they feel. The are immensely proud, privileged and excited about the concept of applying their skills for both club and country.



Injuries occurring during international duty rightfully adds to the frustration of fans, all managers, our own included would cease the entire programme immediately. I'm not sure all of our players agree though, it seems they want to represent their nation. If anyone thinks they shouldn't, then we'll have to agree to differ because the emotion of footy players scoring, winning a losing tonight struck me a bit. If I had the opportunity I'd probably jib them or make them less frequent, but spare a thought for those players we worship.