Rhys Williams

Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #640 on: Today at 03:58:36 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 04:54:26 am
Just think how much this season has transformed his career. Had gone from a loan move in the conference north, probably hoping to get a contract after us I league 2, to being exposed to the prem and now will likely make it as a championship defender

Off the top of my head, Chris Smalling went from Isthmian League Premier Division to Premier League with Fulham. He should get a good move to the Championship/ League 1, or if he fancies it, a move overseas.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #641 on: Today at 04:21:14 pm
Few would know who these two are but for the long line of walking wounded.

Now they are written into LFC history.

So what we have learned, if we didn't know it already, is that you can become a PL footballer if you have enough of the physical attributes, the desire, and you get the chance to play PL football, week in, week out.  Even if you were playing for Kidderminster a year ago.

So what these two need, more than anything, is to continue to play PL matches, week in, week out. 

If they stay at LFC, they won't get to do that. If they go elsewhere, then they won't be available to bail LFC out the next time the other CB's go down.

Therein lies the conundrum.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #642 on: Today at 04:25:13 pm
A few extra Kg would make a world of difference with him too I reckon
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #643 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm
think a loan to Blackburn(Elliott done great there) would be a ideal.
They play a decent style of football & there manager trusts young players.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #644 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm
Was very impressed with him yesterday. Very calm and composed on the ball, really good in the air and tackling. There's definitely a footballer in there with more experience and improvement physically. If we're keeping someone around as a 5th choice next season I really wouldn't mind if it was him.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #645 on: Today at 07:20:10 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:25:13 pm
A few extra Kg would make a world of difference with him too I reckon

Like Sepp who has really started to fill out.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #646 on: Today at 07:44:29 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
Honestly, he is a cracking prospect. His passing was sublime today. He has looked better and better as the season has progressed.

I have seen people mention that he lacks pace to play in a Klopp team. I don't think that is true.

What he lacks is ability to anticipate plays sometimes. Once you are a CB chasing a forward who is through on goal its always tough to catch up and make a tackle. Even VVD and Gomez, don't rely on their pace that much. Maybe once every 10 games or so, they will use their speed to pull off a great recovery tackle.

What great CB's do is read the game, cut out the long balls and through balls or play a tight offside trap. Those are things Rhys can learn with more first team experience. He already looks the part. In the last run of games we have been dominating the play largely thanks to Rhys and Nat cutting out the threat from long balls and playing with confidence.

Agreed, he has the passing range you need nowadays and maybe more gym work as he fills out will help add a tiny bit more explosive pace from a standing start.

The way he got caught out in the Burnley and West Brom games was mostly not knowing what the attacker or the ball might do.

Let's give him 2 years then see where he is at. Next year should be a loan to a Championship side (blackburn was a good shout) and see how he develops.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #647 on: Today at 10:02:30 pm
He's certainly grown both physically and mentally over the season. Last few matches I wasn't concerned about him being in the team, which is a great compliment to his progress.

A season on loan will do him a world of good and if one of the 'big three' CBs don't get back to their best we've got options for the future.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #648 on: Today at 10:06:00 pm
I actually wouldn't mind both Rhys and Sepp going on loan to the Bundesliga next season ...
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #649 on: Today at 10:26:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:06:00 pm
I actually wouldn't mind both Rhys and Sepp going on loan to the Bundesliga next season ...


I think Sepp is going back to PNE.
