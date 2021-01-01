Few would know who these two are but for the long line of walking wounded.



Now they are written into LFC history.



So what we have learned, if we didn't know it already, is that you can become a PL footballer if you have enough of the physical attributes, the desire, and you get the chance to play PL football, week in, week out. Even if you were playing for Kidderminster a year ago.



So what these two need, more than anything, is to continue to play PL matches, week in, week out.



If they stay at LFC, they won't get to do that. If they go elsewhere, then they won't be available to bail LFC out the next time the other CB's go down.



Therein lies the conundrum.

