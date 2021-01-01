« previous next »
Author Topic: Rhys Williams

Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 06:35:09 pm
Alisson, Phillips and Williams scoring in successive games would have been amazing, shame that header didnt go in in the first half.

He's been great, from Kidderminster to the Champions League in the space of a year. Great story and he's really improved and matured a lot in really difficult circumstances, hopefully he can push on now.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 06:36:43 pm
Kloppo confirming that Rhys hasnt even been able to train for 3 weeks because of a hamstring problem.

Lad is a battler.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
I didn't even recognise his name when he made his first appearance for us this season, then he ended up being one of our most consistent centre halves. Some season for him!
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 06:37:22 pm
As Klopp said, his career has been made. Happy for Rhys, would have been even better had he scored that free header.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 06:41:46 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm


Boy, that photo sums up our season
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 06:42:00 pm
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 06:51:00 pm
What's his contract situation? If it's got <3 years give him a new one and find him the very best loan you can. He has a future, no doubt about that, whether it's at Liverpool in any capacity we will see.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
Honestly, he is a cracking prospect. His passing was sublime today. He has looked better and better as the season has progressed.

I have seen people mention that he lacks pace to play in a Klopp team. I don't think that is true.

What he lacks is ability to anticipate plays sometimes. Once you are a CB chasing a forward who is through on goal its always tough to catch up and make a tackle. Even VVD and Gomez, don't rely on their pace that much. Maybe once every 10 games or so, they will use their speed to pull off a great recovery tackle.

What great CB's do is read the game, cut out the long balls and through balls or play a tight offside trap. Those are things Rhys can learn with more first team experience. He already looks the part. In the last run of games we have been dominating the play largely thanks to Rhys and Nat cutting out the threat from long balls and playing with confidence.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 07:05:58 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
Honestly, he is a cracking prospect. His passing was sublime today. He has looked better and better as the season has progressed.

I have seen people mention that he lacks pace to play in a Klopp team. I don't think that is true.

What he lacks is ability to anticipate plays sometimes. Once you are a CB chasing a forward who is through on goal its always tough to catch up and make a tackle. Even VVD and Gomez, don't rely on their pace that much. Maybe once every 10 games or so, they will use their speed to pull off a great recovery tackle.

What great CB's do is read the game, cut out the long balls and through balls or play a tight offside trap. Those are things Rhys can learn with more first team experience. He already looks the part. In the last run of games we have been dominating the play largely thanks to Rhys and Nat cutting out the threat from long balls and playing with confidence.

I think he's a very classy centre back, composed on the ball and he's very strong in the air despite his wirey frame.  But he really is slow, he looks like he's running in treacle over 10 yards.  Like most tall footballers he's got decent pace about him once he gets going but those short, quick sprints are crucial in football and he just doesn't have any explosiveness whatsoever.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
That might be my favourite picture of the season.

Ok, maybe Alisson's winner against West Brom is up there too but I love that one.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 07:10:25 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 07:05:58 pm
I think he's a very classy centre back, composed on the ball and he's very strong in the air despite his wirey frame.  But he really is slow, he looks like he's running in treacle over 10 yards.  Like most tall footballers he's got decent pace about him once he gets going but those short, quick sprints are crucial in football and he just doesn't have any explosiveness whatsoever.

There have been many slower than him that carved out a career at the very top. Players like Hyppia and Mertesacker come to mind. In the last few games he has dealt with those issues just fine. Only Wood caused him a few problems.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 07:28:39 pm
One of the unsung heroes of this campaign.

Summed up our season when our two last center backs were playing patched up like they were extras in Saving Private Ryan.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 11:27:17 pm
I haven't got a fucking clue how good he'll be in the grand scheme of things but he can really hold his head up high this season. Couldn't have been harder and in /out of the team too. Fucking well done
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:10:25 pm
There have been many slower than him that carved out a career at the very top. Players like Hyppia and Mertesacker come to mind. In the last few games he has dealt with those issues just fine. Only Wood caused him a few problems.

Sami read the game brilliantly so was rarely caught out for speed or positioning. Nat is not in that class but he has done all that could be asked of him.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #616 on: Today at 12:01:40 am
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm
Sami read the game brilliantly so was rarely caught out for speed or positioning. Nat is not in that class but he has done all that could be asked of him.

I am talking about Rhys not Nat. He is not in Sami's class because Sami wasn't in Sami's class when he was 20. He was still playing in Finland until he was 22.

Rhys has gone from playing non-league to premier league at age 19, he will learn from that experience. He has already shown great improvement. At the start of the season, he was struggling against Lincoln City. In last 5 PL games we have only conceded 3 goals and kept 3 clean sheets with Rhys in the team.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #617 on: Today at 12:03:41 am
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm
Sami read the game brilliantly so was rarely caught out for speed or positioning. Nat is not in that class but he has done all that could be asked of him.

yes but doesnt reading of the game improve as a cb gets older? Phillips is younger now than Hyypia was when he joined us.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #618 on: Today at 12:13:52 am
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm


Picture of our season.

Ridiculous bad luck, fought through, with some Unexpected heroes emerging
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #619 on: Today at 12:15:17 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:01:40 am
I am talking about Rhys not Nat. He is not in Sami's class because Sami wasn't in Sami's class when he was 20. He was still playing in Finland until he was 22.

Rhys has gone from playing non-league to premier league at age 19, he will learn from that experience. He has already shown great improvement. At the start of the season, he was struggling against Lincoln City. In last 5 PL games we have only conceded 3 goals and kept 3 clean sheets with Rhys in the team.

Big Sami was playing full International Football at the age of 19 though. At 19 he had also already played 27 games for the U21's.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #620 on: Today at 12:27:12 am
Do we reckon there'd be premier league loan offers for him. He needs to play and develop his game and get more experience. He looks a bright humble lad who learns fast and he's grown in stature in this season with the experiences he gathered. Really hope the likes of Norwich etc. Might ask for him on a season long loan with playing time promises.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #621 on: Today at 12:30:15 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:27:12 am
Do we reckon there'd be premier league loan offers for him. He needs to play and develop his game and get more experience. He looks a bright humble lad who learns fast and he's grown in stature in this season with the experiences he gathered. Really hope the likes of Norwich etc. Might ask for him on a season long loan with playing time promises.

I think a top Championship side is more likely.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #622 on: Today at 12:41:24 am
Hard to know what's best for him. Would going out on loan to work for an inferior manager in an inferior system be beneficial or would he gain more from staying under Jurgen's wing, albeit with fewer minutes? Perhaps staying with us for the first half season, then going out for the second half if the returnees are going OK, is the best path forward.

Tremendous performances by the lad, tremendous fortitude. I'll admit, if you'd asked me two months ago, I'd have said he ain't got it, and we'd be better off using repurposed mids to fill the CB void. You showed me, lad!
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #623 on: Today at 12:49:50 am
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:35:09 pm
He's been great, from Kidderminster to the Champions League in the space of a year. Great story and he's really improved and matured a lot in really difficult circumstances, hopefully he can push on now.
I find it baffling that the pundits and the press in general aren't making a bigger deal of his story. It is so unusual and a great testament to Klopp's ability to develop young players.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #624 on: Today at 12:52:33 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:30:15 am
I think a top Championship side is more likely.
x2

I think that's the best option for him too. He can learn the basics of defending in a very competitive league full of teams that will target him, plenty of traditional players who will battle it out with him. He's shown that he can handle it in the last few games, now it's time to show consistency day in and day out.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #625 on: Today at 12:52:46 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:30:15 am
I think a top Championship side is more likely.
I want to keep him around for the Capital One & FA Cups, plus the inevitable centre back injury crisis that usually hits us round mid-December or end of January. We need a deep squad and we've invested so much into teaching this kid to play our way, why let some other team benefit from all that hard work?
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #626 on: Today at 12:54:49 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:41:24 am
Hard to know what's best for him. Would going out on loan to work for an inferior manager in an inferior system be beneficial or would he gain more from staying under Jurgen's wing, albeit with fewer minutes? Perhaps staying with us for the first half season, then going out for the second half if the returnees are going OK, is the best path forward.

Tremendous performances by the lad, tremendous fortitude. I'll admit, if you'd asked me two months ago, I'd have said he ain't got it, and we'd be better off using repurposed mids to fill the CB void. You showed me, lad!

Reckon one of either him or Phillips is staying with us as 5th choice until at least January time. If I'm honest, I suspect it will be Williams - can't see him going out on loan until January unless we signed 2 CBs, which seems highly unlikely now.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #627 on: Today at 12:56:22 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:30:15 am
I think a top Championship side is more likely.

That or a Nat type move abroad. He's improved during this run despite struggling at times. Suggests he has a strong mentality.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #628 on: Today at 12:57:03 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:52:33 am
x2

I think that's the best option for him too. He can learn the basics of defending in a very competitive league full of teams that will target him, plenty of traditional players who will battle it out with him. He's shown that he can handle it in the last few games, now it's time to show consistency day in and day out.

As you say, he needs to go out and learn his trade.
Re: Rhys Williams
Reply #629 on: Today at 01:02:09 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:56:22 am
That or a Nat type move abroad. He's improved during this run despite struggling at times. Suggests he has a strong mentality.

I think he definitely needs a loan move. I can't see him playing for the first team and I would rather VDB, Quansah and Koumetio get minutes for the U23's.
