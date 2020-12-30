« previous next »
Offline stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #560 on: December 30, 2020, 06:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Elf Lobotomised, Self Sodomised on December 30, 2020, 05:28:08 pm


In the sense that anyone is fair game and its open season because its RAWK and not...the actual manager saying it? Isnt the whole reason for our success how good the spirit is throughout the club, including the fanbase?

I cant really follow your point (sorry probably me being dim).

All I was implying is that Klopp will weigh up Williams strengths and weaknesses and whether he can be improved. We saw it with Lucas where a lot of fans had written him off yet he developed into a decent player. We see the same thing with Neco and Minamino; they have one bad game and they arent good enough.


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #561 on: December 30, 2020, 06:46:35 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on December 30, 2020, 03:28:13 pm
To be fair, Rhys has done very well already in some massive games.

Rhys and Nat have both done very well in the circumstances, but to replace arguably the best centre backs in the game, for the current league and world champions, when they've got so little experience is too much to keep asking. A game here and there is one thing.  They should be out developing their game somewhere else ideally, it'd be one thing if they were an elite level talent like Trent, but they are both very raw and aren't quick etc.


Offline a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #562 on: December 30, 2020, 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 30, 2020, 06:46:35 pm
Rhys and Nat have both done very well in the circumstances, but to replace arguably the best centre backs in the game, for the current league and world champions, when they've got so little experience is too much to keep asking. A game here and there is one thing.  They should be out developing their game somewhere else ideally, it'd be one thing if they were an elite level talent like Trent, but they are both very raw and aren't quick etc.

I am sure both could be quite useful for us even as starters for the remainder of the season, if Van Dijk was fit. The problem is that both are having to start alongside Fabinho.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #563 on: December 30, 2020, 07:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 30, 2020, 06:46:35 pm
Rhys and Nat have both done very well in the circumstances, but to replace arguably the best centre backs in the game, for the current league and world champions, when they've got so little experience is too much to keep asking. A game here and there is one thing.  They should be out developing their game somewhere else ideally, it'd be one thing if they were an elite level talent like Trent, but they are both very raw and aren't quick etc.


Not just "in the circumstances",they're a massive reason why we're where we are,especially so for the new whipping boy Rhys.


Offline sidsaurav

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #564 on: December 30, 2020, 07:57:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 30, 2020, 07:07:26 pm
I am sure both could be quite useful for us even as starters for the remainder of the season, if Van Dijk was fit. The problem is that both are having to start alongside Fabinho.

This ^
They have been part of an unsettled back five and that must have made the task even more challenging.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm »
Was very good today. Well done lad.
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Pocketed that Uruguayan Fraud.
Offline PIPA23

  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm »
Great comeback to the team by him...

He and Phillips are doing great tbf. as they were unknown basically at the start of the season...
Online Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:07:09 pm »
Well played tonight lad.


Offline johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:09:33 pm »
Well done lad ..much better
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm »
He did well tonight, well done Rhys.


Offline Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm »
 He was rather good tonight, very mature performance and looked like he belonged. :wellin
Offline AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 11:18:51 pm »
Another lad that has grown leaps and bounds. There should be plenty of loan offers for him and I hope he gets to play a full season in a high division, hopefully the premier league. I think he may have a future here and he just needs to make his next steps quickly.
Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Delighted for him, solid performance. Made a vital block as well from Fernandes (?) immediately after Phillips cleared on off the line.


Offline Tony19:6

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Played well tonight made the long faced Uruguayan fraud unhappy.

"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."



Online disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm »
Similar to Nat, he has limitations and a lack of experience which isn't key at such a high level, but he's done very well in my opinion. I'm not sure how many games he's played this season, but I've come away from more thinking god he was impressive there rather than saying he didn't look up to it. He's a good young defender. If we get our injured centre halves back, buy another and likely keep Phillips, then I think a loan is what Williams needs to get the experience and minutes of playing regular football at a high level. If he can go away and get that football then I really believe we're going to have a good young player for the squad going forward.


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019



Online tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm »
Thought he looked very good tonight, he's more composed on the ball than Nat and has an expansive range of passing for a centre back.  Just wish he had a modicum of speed.


Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #577 on: Today at 01:18:47 am »
all told, its been absolutely fucking bonkers this. Not in a million years would I have expected players who are really 6/7th choices for a team at this level, to be playing so much this season, never ever let us forget that when all and sundry are slagging off our team for this bizarre season.

And fair play to Rhys, hes dug in and put in some performances. Showed incredible mental strength to do so as well. It will serve him well.


Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #578 on: Today at 02:03:01 am »
Kid did good.


Offline idontknow

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #579 on: Today at 02:10:49 am »
He did really well tonight.
Played in a great Liverpool win away to the Mancs. A lot of Liverpool centre-backs can't say the same.
Grand stuff.


Online phil236849

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rhys Williams
« Reply #580 on: Today at 12:50:33 pm »
Hopefully he gains a lot of confidence and belief from this.  Must be a good development point.
His development out of the blue - Koumetio was all the noise pre-season - suggests to me that the link between the Academy and the first team could be improved. Hopefully getting better now all on one site.
