Rhys Williams was just superb at centre back . He is only 19 and dose not just look like Van D but you can see he trains will him everyday . So calm and makes everything look so easy that you would have never have known it’s was not Virgil playing tonight . Totally different to Nat Phillips who was the man of the match last Saturday, he is an old fashioned type who wins everything in the air and is a brick wall . With both of these youngsters the future is so bright . And then we also have Van de Berg coming through as well 😁