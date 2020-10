Hopefully sold in January as he's not very good



He's an 18 year old centre back? Seems incredibly premature to write him off as 'not very good'. At the moment he seems to be behind 3 players of a similar age and I guess the ball is in his court as to whether he wants to move on to get closer to first team football. But from the club's perspective I can't see that there needs to be any rush to sell him for what would be a pretty nominal fee.