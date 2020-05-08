« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October  (Read 2201 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:10:23 PM »
This game makes Man United look really, really, really bad.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,699
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:11:40 PM »
Swagger!!
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,699
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:12:02 PM »
Sakho Pelanty
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,548
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:12:36 PM »
How is Sakho getting a career as a footballer?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:12:37 PM »
No contact on that penalty.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Online Oskar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:13:02 PM »
Sakho is a disaster waiting to happen.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,026
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:13:06 PM »
Sakho's been boss today, knew we should've kept him
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,476
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:13:50 PM »
The fuck is Abraham trying to take the pen for and having a hissy fit? Hes not the club pen taker.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,421
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:14:21 PM »
Sakho is useless. Always has been, always will be.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,384
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:14:25 PM »
Sakhos been Chelseas best offensive player today
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:15:02 PM »
Maybe its my non-Chelsea glasses but neither of those were penalties for me. So soft
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,548
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:15:13 PM »
He's probably been to blame for about three of those goals Sakho.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,549
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:16:52 PM »
Should have gone for that tackle with his right, could have had a perfect hat trick of errors
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,421
  • Tonight, Tonight
Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:18:24 PM »
Is that 0 in 4 for Werner now?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 