00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:37:56 PM


ooff.... Lastrador's team looks formidable.  Probably should have been more supportive of Montero  :o
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:36:49 PM
I thought he was a hell of a right back, Nicky my boy. One club man. Thoroughly decent human being an' all. Who's his nephew, Martin?

Ian Harte who played at left back in the same team for quite a while.

Kelly was good but I think he was better in the 90s wasnt he? Leeds went downhill fast from about 2002. Good player as you say though, always seemed to have good battles with Giggs from memory.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:35:32 PM
Somebody create a 4-4-2 diamond with Mascherano at the base and Ronaldinho at the tip please. Arrows on Abidal and Lahm as well please.

Like this?


Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:37:56 PM


Every time I am really happy with my team, my opponent in the first round is looking like a potential winner.

By the way "Lastra Knights" is a hell of a team name  ;D
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:55:56 PM
Like this?
Like this?


Exactly like that, but with attacking arrows on Lahm and Abidal please  :D
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 04:03:55 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:02:40 PM
Exactly like that, but with attacking arrows on Lahm and Abidal please  :D

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Think I am waiting on Hazell and Claus?

Will get the first lot of games up shortly before I leave work and can't get on a computer.

Thanks all for taking part, vote for me or I'll end it after the first round.  :wave
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
First round up here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346263.new#new

You can thank me for the team names later.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:35:30 PM
I feel like Ze Roberto and Schneider are more old fashioned wingers, not cutting inside as much as they are on the side of the pitch they are footed. That's the only reason I left them further back on the pitch

Yep, I am always using the thinking of marking backs getting forward to pinch space...  Understand though as Ramos and your LB - I've forgotten (both could operate nicely in a 4-5-1...
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:10:23 PM
That's the real quiz.
That's the real quiz.

Ha ha, we're like Vic and Bob. And one extra one.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:27:26 PM
Ha ha, we're like Vic and Bob. And one extra one.

Angelos?
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
So who's the best players not to get picked. Luca Tonight had some good seasons. I was tempted to for Mahamadou Diarra who played with Emerson when Real won la liga but think Frings was the better option.

Defacto mentioned Altintop and van der vaart as well to me
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
A few cheesy ones like Owen and Busquets
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:25:58 PM
A few cheesy ones like Owen and Busquets

Whos picked them? Busquets was about 11 at the start of the decade. :D

I thought about Ivanovic but didnt realise he only joined Chelsea in 08 and hadnt done that much on a European level before then.

Van Der Vaart is a good shout.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:42:52 PM
Whos picked them? Busquets was about 11 at the start of the decade. :D

I thought about Ivanovic but didnt realise he only joined Chelsea in 08 and hadnt done that much on a European level before then.

Van Der Vaart is a good shout.

Nah the best ones not picked

Had a couple of excellent seasons at Barca, and Owen obviously won the Ballon Dor and was excellent until he left.

Wiltord maybe
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:46:58 PM
Nah the best ones not picked

Had a couple of excellent seasons at Barca, and Owen obviously won the Ballon Dor and was excellent until he left.

Wiltord maybe

Ah I see. Yeah guess Owen was good up to 2005. He got that bad injury in 06 at the World Cup and that was him done.

I never used to rate Wilford that highly but he scored some important goals.

Kewell? Hleb? Malouda? Kily Gonzalez? Robinho?

More defensively Sorin, Geremi.

Speaking of Robinho, must be a few illustrious City legends from that era who have somehow gone unpicked. Goater the obvious one!

Basically no one in that list stands out as a glaring miss but a few decent players there.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:42:42 PM
Same with me and Hazell. My drafting kindred spirit.

Same with me and Vishi. It's fucking V'ist
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:51:16 PM
Ian Harte who played at left back in the same team for quite a while.

Kelly was good but I think he was better in the 90s wasnt he? Leeds went downhill fast from about 2002. Good player as you say though, always seemed to have good battles with Giggs from memory.

Fair point. I hope to compensate for that by labouring the point of him being a one club man, like Stevie, gave his all for Leeds. That should count for something , just feels right to encompass  all his career as one
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:53:47 PM
Fair point. I hope to compensate for that by labouring the point of him being a one club man, like Stevie, gave his all for Leeds. That should count for something , just feels right to encompass  all his career as one

Im not a harsh man Robert. I wont mention it again.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:58:25 PM
Im not a harsh man Robert. I wont mention it again.

You old smoothy, yer not gettin' in my knickers, lad
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:26:38 PM
Good team that. Solid

Shame hes up against me.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:29:14 PM
Shame hes up against me.

Oh no, it'll be like choosing which son to lose to the dark side
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:33:17 PM
Oh no, it'll be like choosing which son to lose to the dark side

I mean Hamann, Alonso, Gerrard...its not bad but if Fat SAMs Bolton can get the better of them in August 2004 then Im sure my lot can too.

Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:37:01 PM
I mean Hamann, Alonso, Gerrard...its not bad but if Fat SAMs Bolton can get the better of them in August 2004 then Im sure my lot can too.

Back to LFC History!...
Be a good contest that's for sure
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:26:38 PM
Good team that. Solid

Thanks mate.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:29:14 PM
Shame hes up against me.

I fully expect to get thrashed.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
I didnt realise hed got Stevie, Xabi and Didi in midfield. Playing up to the crowd, oooh love me.

Pathetic
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
