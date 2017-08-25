Nah the best ones not picked
Had a couple of excellent seasons at Barca, and Owen obviously won the Ballon Dor and was excellent until he left.
Wiltord maybe
Ah I see. Yeah guess Owen was good up to 2005. He got that bad injury in 06 at the World Cup and that was him done.
I never used to rate Wilford that highly but he scored some important goals.
Kewell? Hleb? Malouda? Kily Gonzalez? Robinho?
More defensively Sorin, Geremi.
Speaking of Robinho, must be a few illustrious City legends from that era who have somehow gone unpicked. Goater the obvious one!
Basically no one in that list stands out as a glaring miss but a few decent players there.