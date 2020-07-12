« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft  (Read 2831 times)

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:04:30 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:03:31 PM
Are you in pain, mate?
After zanneti going, a little bit
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:07:16 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:01:47 PM
How's it going Cheech? He actually won the Ballon D'or in 2000 the year before he won FIFA World Player of the Year. I can keep going through every year of the decade where he either won a major individual or team award for club and Country but that would make me a boring knobhead and we already have a surplus of those in this draft...

Who are these people pray tell. Lobo is one obviously, can't think of anyone else.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:09:33 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:16 PM
Who are these people pray tell. Lobo is one obviously, can't think of anyone else.

Don't let him recruit you into the clique, stay with the rest of us boring knobheads!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,420
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:10:58 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:16 PM
Who are these people pray tell. Lobo is one obviously, can't think of anyone else.

Reow  ;D
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,420
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #204 on: Today at 06:12:46 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 06:09:33 PM
Don't let him recruit you into the clique, stay with the rest of us boring knobheads!

You're never boring, Claus so do the maths, mate...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:13:13 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:12:46 PM
You're never boring, Claus so do the maths, mate...

I'm in the clique hahaha eat shit you rotten motherfuckers!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:13:37 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 06:09:33 PM
Don't let him recruit you into the clique, stay with the rest of us boring knobheads!

Honestly, I've never thought of you as boring either.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,420
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:15:22 PM »
Sorry to get your hopes up, pal but by doing the maths I meant subtracting boring from the 'boring knobheads' description which just leaves... ;D
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:18:10 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:15:22 PM
Sorry to get your hopes up, pal but by doing the maths I meant subtracting boring from the 'boring knobheads' description which just leaves... ;D

I was always more of a poet than a number nonce.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:13:37 PM
Honestly, I've never thought of you as boring either.

I'll take it!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:19:34 PM »
Claus you were never in, we just wanted to make you think you deserved a spot at the High Table.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:21 PM by Samie »
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:28:21 PM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 05:49:37 PM
All good. At least it you used a fantastic gif for it

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 05:31:41 PM
Exactly... love Gnabry, Son is another one who can ball strike with either foot. 

That would be outstanding draft.  The best ball strikers at each position.  Thunderbolts -- Branco, Roberto Carlos, Juninho etc...


Sorry about that SPS.  Just felt right.  I'm sure you get my guy on the way back around.

Yes! That would be some draft. Wonder if Raheem Sterling would get in?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #212 on: Today at 06:45:49 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:28:30 PM
Yes! That would be some draft. Wonder if Raheem Sterling would get in?

Under the this category?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OzGukal0iS4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OzGukal0iS4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nsgqzd7PlJw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nsgqzd7PlJw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DhaW73uZdeU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DhaW73uZdeU</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 06:53:58 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:49:12 PM »
Heh, don't remember that Chelsea one against us.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:50:18 PM »
Jordan, you've definitely not won this draft after that pick :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:39:24 PM »
Is it my go or JSteve's?
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:43:28 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:24 PM
Is it my go or JSteve's?

Steve for 7 more minutes and then you, Sami Sami Sah
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:28:29 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:50:18 PM
Jordan, you've definitely not won this draft after that pick :P

Poor choice for LFC forum Haha
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #218 on: Today at 08:53:03 PM »
Ah Vicente, nothing like a Valencia player of the early to mid 00's.  8)
Logged

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:59:35 PM »
Samie is a hipster confirmed
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,087
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:52:18 PM »
Had to double check that Vicente wasnt the nickname of someone else :lmao

Wow.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:59:17 PM »
Don't hate Lobo.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,580
  • JFT96
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:59:43 PM »
The most Samie pick of all time.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:01:46 PM »
 ;D

You know where I'm going mate.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:02:19 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:01:46 PM
;D

You know where I'm going mate.

Out in the first round?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:04:51 PM »
I assure you my front line  once complete will rip any to shreds once I pick my next guy.  8)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #226 on: Today at 10:08:52 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:04:51 PM
I assure you my front line  once complete will rip any to shreds once I pick my next guy.  8)

John Carew?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:09:13 PM »
Mista
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:10:40 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 08:28:29 PM
Poor choice for LFC forum Haha

Yes, I've always thought of him as a little prick.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,580
  • JFT96
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:17:03 PM »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:18:58 PM »
Have some respect for me for fucks sakes.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,580
  • JFT96
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:18:58 PM
Have some respect for me for fucks sakes.  ;D

It could be worse, you could have picked Scholes!

(sorry Jordan)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #232 on: Today at 10:24:07 PM »
I think Samie's gonna take my next pick and that'll be three in a row that I've been fucked on
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
  • Yes lad!
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #233 on: Today at 10:25:41 PM »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #234 on: Today at 10:29:42 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 10:24:07 PM
I think Samie's gonna take my next pick and that'll be three in a row that I've been fucked on

That would be insulting to me...to think we think the same about the beautiful game.
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #235 on: Today at 10:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:22:15 PM
It could be worse, you could have picked Scholes!

(sorry Jordan)

Haha

He's probably a better player than Pires ever was, but I suspect Pires will go down better on here.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 