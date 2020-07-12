Conversation Starter - while we wait



Watched more Nedved videos, and at the time watching him play, it was not relevant, but he reminds me of Messi in some ways.



Pavel was much more two footed, and a much better ball striker - he could hit a pill better than most I have seen. But Messi took a different path, more dribbling and timely finishing in the box. But how they created separation, body style, and mixture of pace, quickness, and cleverness - seems to fit.



Of course, Messi is one of the all-time greats in the sport, with Nedved not held in such high-esteem. But if you replaced the two (and substituted the ball striking quality, two footedness skill of Nedved with the dribbling playmaking genius of Messi) they have some similarities.



