I've argued this many times on here before, but I genuinely believe 2006 Zidane was a more influential and more complete player than 1998 Zidane. Both were greats of course, so it's splitting hairs. But for me Zidane at World Cup 2006 was like watching a great artist at work amongst a bunch of plebs. He really was THAT good. That French team barely scraped qualification to the WC, propped up by a mostly past it squad with a few talented youngsters, and managed by that gobshite Domenech. They should have had absolutely no hope of getting anywhere near the World Cup final. Yet one man dragged them there. I think it was Ibrahimovic who once said that everyone else plays better around Zidane.



I think it's fair to say that Zidane was faster and stronger in the 90s and possibly more consistently impactful at club level. But I've never seen a footballer dominate at a tournament the way Zizou did in 2006. This was a guy who had done it all, with nothing left to prove, playing with an air of absolute cool and brilliance. If you ever rewatch those French matches, you can see how almost every attack goes through him and every time anyone looks lost they turn and pass to him to calm things down. He elevated every player around him at that World Cup. This was him at the absolute peak of his powers. That game against Brazil is still burnt into my memory, watching him glide across the field and dismantle a team that before the game had been mouthing off about wiping the floor with France. The same happened against Spain and Portugal. France were on the hard side of the draw as well. Unfortunately Zidane also met another great in the final by the name of Buffon. I always remember a header Zidane had that looked to be going top corner and SOMEHOW Buffon stopped it. There was a look of almost disbelief on Zidane's face, like how can I beat this guy. The rest is history of course.



For me he is one of the best players to watch ever. Makes the game looks so easy & effortless with his graceful manner.But I prefer more dynamic players personally, if I was a manager. Some of the defending in the above video is very poor. I think football has moved on tactically even in the short period of time. Someone like Zidane, you stand off him and let him play the pass off as he's not going to beat you unless you are reckless and dive into tackles like they do in the above video.Someone like a Ronaldinho can just be unplayable, if he wants to skin you he will and it doesn't matter whether you drop off or not, he can make you look stupid.Tactically I'd rather someone like Gerrard in that free number 10 role to ZZ as if you're struggling against a three man midfield, Gerrard could drop in and even up the numbers like we saw him do often under Benitez while roaming behind Torres.If you have the right team which can allow Zidane to roam and thrive without hurting the shape, then ZZ might be one of the best playmakers we've seen."Football is like a piano you need 8 men to carry it and 3 who can play the damn thing"Not many could play it as well as ZZ. But I feel someone like Gerrard in the number 10 could play it as well as carry it.If you play him wide like where he was used for Real then I feel you have to consider his productivity as that's not a position for a free role. Unless the rest of the attack score / assist so much it doesn't matter.Being ultra critical here as ZZ was a genius, a winner & as I said one of the best players I have ever watched. But in terms of effectiveness on a team and tactically, I would rather others especially in the modern game.I'm bored just thought I'd play devils advocate a little.