Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #120 on: Today at 11:32:31 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:58:59 PM
Have you been at the bleach again, Nick?

I've argued this many times on here before, but I genuinely believe 2006 Zidane was a more influential and more complete player than 1998 Zidane. Both were greats of course, so it's splitting hairs. But for me Zidane at World Cup 2006 was like watching a great artist at work amongst a bunch of plebs. He really was THAT good. That French team barely scraped qualification to the WC, propped up by a mostly past it squad with a few talented youngsters, and managed by that gobshite Domenech. They should have had absolutely no hope of getting anywhere near the World Cup final. Yet one man dragged them there. I think it was Ibrahimovic who once said that everyone else plays better around Zidane.

I think it's fair to say that Zidane was faster and stronger in the 90s and possibly more consistently impactful at club level. But I've never seen a footballer dominate at a tournament the way Zizou did in 2006. This was a guy who had done it all, with nothing left to prove, playing with an air of absolute cool and brilliance. If you ever rewatch those French matches, you can see how almost every attack goes through him and every time anyone looks lost they turn and pass to him to calm things down. He elevated every player around him at that World Cup. This was him at the absolute peak of his powers. That game against Brazil is still burnt into my memory, watching him glide across the field and dismantle a team that before the game had been mouthing off about wiping the floor with France. The same happened against Spain and Portugal. France were on the hard side of the draw as well. Unfortunately Zidane also met another great in the final by the name of Buffon. I always remember a header Zidane had that looked to be going top corner and SOMEHOW Buffon stopped it. There was a look of almost disbelief on Zidane's face, like how can I beat this guy. The rest is history of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bkeaw6ooyz0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bkeaw6ooyz0</a>

For me he is one of the best players to watch ever.  Makes the game looks so easy & effortless with his graceful manner. 

But I prefer more dynamic players personally, if I was a manager.  Some of the defending in the above video is very poor.  I think football has moved on tactically even in the short period of time.  Someone like Zidane, you stand off him and let him play the pass off as he's not going to beat you unless you are reckless and dive into tackles like they do in the above video.

Someone like a Ronaldinho can just be unplayable, if he wants to skin you he will and it doesn't matter whether you drop off or not, he can make you look stupid. 

Tactically I'd rather someone like Gerrard in that free number 10 role to ZZ as if you're struggling against a three man midfield, Gerrard could drop in and even up the numbers like we saw him do often under Benitez while roaming behind Torres.

If you have the right team which can allow Zidane to roam and thrive without hurting the shape, then ZZ might be one of the best playmakers we've seen. 

"Football is like a piano you need 8 men to carry it and 3 who can play the damn thing"

Not many could play it as well as ZZ.  But I feel someone like Gerrard in the number 10 could play it as well as carry it.

If you play him wide like where he was used for Real then I feel you have to consider his productivity as that's not a position for a free role.  Unless the rest of the attack score / assist so much it doesn't matter.

Being ultra critical here as ZZ was a genius, a winner & as I said one of the best players I have ever watched.  But in terms of effectiveness on a team and tactically, I would rather others especially in the modern game.

I'm bored just thought I'd play devils advocate a little.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #121 on: Today at 11:39:22 AM »
I forgot how much the time difference slows down these drafts
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:39:00 PM »
Someone stop me from saying my Undertaker quote this early into a draft.  ;D
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:47:09 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:39:00 PM
Someone stop me from saying my Undertaker quote this early into a draft.  ;D

What time are we due at the Crematorium?
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:51:13 PM »
So slow were going backwards. Im sure I just watched Zidane get sent off for head butting somebody named Marco Materazzi.
Re: 00's Draft - Formerly known as the Birthday Draft
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:56:43 PM »
Just sent SPS DM - his turn
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:06:18 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:51:13 PM
So slow were going backwards. Im sure I just watched Zidane get sent off for head butting somebody named Marco Materazzi.

I've just watched him waiting for a call from Jack Walker only for him to buy Tim Sherwood instead.
Shevchenko

 :lmao :lmao
Yes we're talking the AC Milan and Dynamo Kiev version. I think he went into hiding after that.
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:32:15 PM
Shevchenko

 :lmao :lmao

Most definitely one of the best strikers of the 00s to be fair. Ignore his time at Chelsea, hes got from 2000-2006 as being one of the best in the world.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:34:02 PM
Most definitely one of the best strikers of the 00s to be fair. Ignore his time at Chelsea, hes got from 2000-2006 as being one of the best in the world.

Half a decade of being shit doesn't seem smart when we're judging over the decade!
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:36:42 PM
Half a decade of being shit doesn't seem smart when we're judging over the decade!

Are we? That makes things very interesting. I reckon Gerrard was half decent during the 00's.
Can we get confirmation what we're voting on pls.  Overall or just the decade?
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:36:42 PM
Half a decade of being shit doesn't seem smart when we're judging over the decade!

I imagine were using common sense. Ronaldo or Shevchenko in half a decade are surely better than someone who played at a consistent (lower) level through the decade? It would you say Heskey or Carlton Cole are better picks for this one?
A bit harsh lumping Heskey in with Carlton Cole.
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 03:47:33 PM
Can we get confirmation what we're voting on pls.  Overall or just the decade?

Personally (maybe Im wrong) its how good the player was in that decade (so I wouldnt pick Alan Shearer for example) Who was on the decline in the 00s. I would consider each player at their best in the decade though. So if someone picked Michael Owen Id think of the 2001 era Owen, not the bum who got relegated with Newcastle. Is that not fair enough?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:51:01 PM
A bit harsh lumping Heskey in with Carlton Cole.

It was. Just trying to think of someone who played throughout the decade. Thats not what were judging on though is it? Sheva at his peak for 5 or 6 years was a lot better than Heskey at his best even if he played the full 10 years is what Im trying (badly) to say!
We judged the other decades draft "All time" not just the decade in question.  ;D
Pointless having a draft a certain decade and then incorporating other years into it. Ill be judging it on the decade.
Thank you Gerald and in Sheva and I quote "Europe's deadliest marksman".  8)
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:52:23 PM
It was. Just trying to think of someone who played throughout the decade. Thats not what were judging on though is it? Sheva at his peak for 5 or 6 years was a lot better than Heskey at his best even if he played the full 10 years is what Im trying (badly) to say!

Yeah I know. You're right though about picking players like Ronaldo an Shevchenko was were great for half a decade more than players who played the full 10 years. I think it should be based on the 10 years as I can think of a few greats who only really shone outside of the 00's.

On Heskey, he was so good for a few years and no doubt Owen benefitted from his presence more than anyone but sometimes I just wanted to shake him because I think he could have been so much better as well.
Claus the dick picked Terry Henry and he's giving me grief over Sheva?  ;D

Your man had to handball against Ireland for fuck sakes to get his country through a tournament. My man carried whatever shit Ukraine had on his back to tournaments. 
Who's throwing a pig's head at Viva?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:09:13 PM
Claus the dick picked Terry Henry and he's giving me grief over Sheva?  ;D

Your man had to handball against Ireland for fuck sakes to get his country through a tournament. My man carried whatever shit Ukraine had on his back to tournaments. 

Not many tournaments though. ;)

Plus he had Voronin backing him up.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:55:54 PM
Pointless having a draft a certain decade and then incorporating other years into it. Ill be judging it on the decade.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:05 PM
Who's throwing a pig's head at Viva?

I've just brought home the bacon
