How many times do we have to see Trent in Midfield either for England or Liverpool before we finally agree that he is not a midfielder?



This unbearable clamour for him to be a midfielder is absolutely tedious. No matter how out of depth he looks, how often he gets bullied off the ball, how often he's caught out of position, how often he gives the ball away in dangerous areas, etc, he still gets opportunity to play there.



He was actually playing well, I thought, at right back. When he has time on the ball, he can switch the play with 60 yard balls across to Diaz and he played an eye of needle pass to Gravenberch in the 1st half that was world class. In his cameo in midfield, he was dreadful and negatively affected our style and rhythm.



Whether that decision is being pushed by Trent, or was a tactical decision by Slot, it was wrong and isnt something that should be repeated, unless we want to lose more often.