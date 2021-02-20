« previous next »
Author Topic: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold  (Read 29774 times)

Don't know about strikes but nobody crosses the ball like Trent and that's what I would like to see more of. Midfield robs us of a unique weapon.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm
You cant blame him though when the rest of the team besides Macca and Mo cant create for toffee.
today Mo created the square root of bugger-all, apart from mass frustration. 
How many times do we have to see Trent in Midfield either for England or Liverpool before we finally agree that he is not a midfielder?

This unbearable clamour for him to be a midfielder is absolutely tedious. No matter how out of depth he looks, how often he gets bullied off the ball, how often he's caught out of position, how often he gives the ball away in dangerous areas, etc, he still gets opportunity to play there.

He was actually playing well, I thought, at right back. When he has time on the ball, he can switch the play with 60 yard balls across to Diaz and he played an eye of needle pass to Gravenberch in the 1st half that was world class. In his cameo in midfield, he was dreadful and negatively affected our style and rhythm.

Whether that decision is being pushed by Trent, or was a tactical decision by Slot, it was wrong and isnt something that should be repeated, unless we want to lose more often.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

I never want to see him play in midfield again.
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 01:28:09 pm
I never want to see him play in midfield again.

Feels like this summer period has crushed his hope in doing that. Obviously his England performances means he will be under scrutiny if he were played there both for club and country. Also if he goes to Madrid he has got zero chance of doing so. Its one thing trying to oust Gravenberch and Mac Allister, its another level when your competition is Valverde, Monaco lad, Modric, Camavinga and Bellingham.
Souness explained it on Sky why hed struggle in midfield a few years ago and he knows a thing or two about being in the middle of the park.

He is better at RB roaming into midfield as he has more space and players not really tracking him.

I thought he played well at RB yesterday for what its worth.
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 01:28:09 pm
I never want to see him play in midfield again.
you need to let Slot know.  players don't get to decide where they play do they?
Get rid have fun at Real



am I doing this right ?
