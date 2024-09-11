« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold  (Read 27951 times)

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,260
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #280 on: September 11, 2024, 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Asam on September 11, 2024, 10:22:52 pm
Juninho was doing it for years at Lyon before and he probably didn't invent it either

Mihajlovic before him.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #281 on: September 11, 2024, 10:45:23 pm »
Hes not a bad player this Trent. Imagine if you had the chance to sign him up!!!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #282 on: September 11, 2024, 11:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on September 11, 2024, 10:45:23 pm
Hes not a bad player this Trent. Imagine if you had the chance to sign him up!!!
we do right now.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #283 on: September 11, 2024, 11:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on September  9, 2024, 06:32:19 pm
Wow, so you're saying Gerrard was pretty poor at free kicks outside his peak 13 months ;).
Pretty sure I was clear on what I said. Are you saying one free kick goal a year is world class?
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,571
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 12:06:17 am »
What's the story on these xcancel links. I take it its a way to take videos from twitter without benefiting Musk?
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 12:29:39 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:06:17 am
What's the story on these xcancel links. I take it its a way to take videos from twitter without benefiting Musk?

Someone asked in the Ask RAWK thread. Pretty much that reason yeah.

Quote from: CraigDS on September  7, 2024, 01:44:53 pm
There is an autocorrect now for twitter links so it uses the xcancel site, because Musk is a c*nt.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,571
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 12:29:39 am
Someone asked in the Ask RAWK thread. Pretty much that reason yeah.

Thanks. Makes sense.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 am »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 12:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 11, 2024, 11:32:09 pm
Pretty sure I was clear on what I said. Are you saying one free kick goal a year is world class?

The emoji suggested I wasn't entirely serious.
I'll leave it to you to determine how many free kicks a year is world class but one a year is more than Gerrard averaged and far more than he managed outside his peak 13 months
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 01:16:17 pm »
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 07:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:16:17 pm
Slot loves him

https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1834189112766591122

Saw the headline earlier. Saw who was saying it. Ignored it.

The ginger toe-sucking freak was a decent footballer but thick as two short planks. Fuck his agenda.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,090
  • ...All the best
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 07:39:36 pm
Saw the headline earlier. Saw who was saying it. Ignored it.
I actually thought that (along with Jota) Trent was below par at OT. He tried a lot of risky passes that didn't come off, his pass completion was around 69% - Slot probably was a bit frustrated with that.

However defensively he was impeccable which was really important. Trent loves to attempt a risky, killer pass from around the halfway line...that's a habit he'll have to tone down a bit this season and pick his moments especially when we try to take the sting out of the game. We're still pretty much a Klopp team and it's gonna take months and months before the new methods completely kick in.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 08:26:01 pm »
I think hes been pretty solid in the first three games. No one has been flawless (except for Mo perhaps). And Im pretty sure the only reason hes been subbed is because hes had no pre-season and Slot wants to manage his minutes.

We really dont need to pay any attention to what Scholes says.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 09:34:48 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm
I actually thought that (along with Jota) Trent was below par at OT. He tried a lot of risky passes that didn't come off, his pass completion was around 69% - Slot probably was a bit frustrated with that.

However defensively he was impeccable which was really important. Trent loves to attempt a risky, killer pass from around the halfway line...that's a habit he'll have to tone down a bit this season and pick his moments especially when we try to take the sting out of the game. We're still pretty much a Klopp team and it's gonna take months and months before the new methods completely kick in.
I'm guessing a risky pass from the half way line isn't that risky.  Most likely if we lose the ball, it's deep in the oppo third .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:34:48 pm
I'm guessing a risky pass from the half way line isn't that risky.  Most likely if we lose the ball, it's deep in the oppo third .
a coach telling Trent to not attempt long passes would be unethical.
like telling Mo to stop trying to score.

criminally unethical, probably.  :)
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,090
  • ...All the best
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm
a coach telling Trent to not attempt long passes would be unethical.
Of course. As long is it's not excessive.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:08:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:20:56 am
This montage is fantastic.

https://xcancel.com/ayfodda/status/1833939091173363948?t=tpEP7LWJvFpgxGvNoYHqwQ&s=19

Really well put together. The resemblance in ball striking ability is remarkable.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • Sound
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:11:02 am »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,498
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #298 on: Today at 11:03:46 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm
I actually thought that (along with Jota) Trent was below par at OT. He tried a lot of risky passes that didn't come off, his pass completion was around 69% - Slot probably was a bit frustrated with that.


His career pass completion rate is something like 73/74% .. its extremely low for a full back - hes the definition of volatile on the ball and it is interesting to see how Slot deals with that adapts to it over time
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #299 on: Today at 01:27:15 pm »
you're completely ignoring the fact that almost all fullbacks attempt passes that are sideways / backwards / short distances.

of course his rate is lower - he does things no other FB would dream of trying.

how many assists does he have, btw?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,461
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm »
I'm still trying to digest the fact that Nicky Butt had the highest pass completion rate in the 2002 World Cup.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,934
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #301 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
any chance to merge the 2 threads together?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 