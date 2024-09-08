« previous next »
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #240 on: September 8, 2024, 05:54:59 pm
Anyways back to Trent, there isnt a better passer in world football today, he is a unicorn, that pass for Gordon was just silly.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,454
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #241 on: September 8, 2024, 06:11:59 pm
Coolie High on September  8, 2024, 05:54:59 pm
Anyways back to Trent, there isnt a better passer in world football today, he is a unicorn, that pass for Gordon was just silly.

The hardest pass in football too - the vertical. The margin for error is absurdly small.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,110
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #242 on: September 8, 2024, 06:19:27 pm
Yorkykopite on September  8, 2024, 06:11:59 pm
The hardest pass in football too - the vertical. The margin for error is absurdly small.

If it's ridiculously bendy, it doesn't count as vertical.

Problem solved...
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,110
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #243 on: September 8, 2024, 06:21:18 pm
Gerrard's wavelength accord with Nando was absurd; while asleep, he must have dreamed about Nando's runs in behind and that made the passes so effortless. He'd seen them already...
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,454
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #244 on: September 8, 2024, 06:27:45 pm
afc tukrish on September  8, 2024, 06:19:27 pm
If it's ridiculously bendy, it doesn't count as vertical.

Problem solved...

Part of the problem solved. It's certainly easier to find accuracy with a bendy ball than a straight one. Spin imparts accuracy in all ball sports which is why, classically, a top spin serve in tennis is easier to get in the return court than a smashed one.

But the deeper problem with vertical passes is length. Jordan Henderson used to love making long vertical passes in the early part of his career. Sympathetic (or ignorant) commentators always used to remark "Great effort, just slightly overhit" as the ball ended up in the goalie's hands (as it always did).  In truth Hendo was miles away from making a good vertical pass. It's really hard. He could never master it.
slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #245 on: September 8, 2024, 07:39:00 pm
Yorkykopite on September  8, 2024, 06:27:45 pm
Part of the problem solved. It's certainly easier to find accuracy with a bendy ball than a straight one. Spin imparts accuracy in all ball sports which is why, classically, a top spin serve in tennis is easier to get in the return court than a smashed one.

But the deeper problem with vertical passes is length. Jordan Henderson used to love making long vertical passes in the early part of his career. Sympathetic (or ignorant) commentators always used to remark "Great effort, just slightly overhit" as the ball ended up in the goalie's hands (as it always did).  In truth Hendo was miles away from making a good vertical pass. It's really hard. He could never master it.

Utter shite about Henderson. You have a very serious blindspot towards Henderson's ability almost seems personal at times. The long straight vertical pass has a low percentage of success and you have to live with the occasional wayward pass. TAA give the ball away a ton trying them yesterday. Henderson was an excellent vertical and progressive passer and the numbers back this up.

Henderson has made some of the greatest passes in our history. What about the outside of the foot to Salah in the 5-0 game at OT. There was one against Bayern in the 0-0 champions league game at Anfield which Salah missed it was a lot better and had a more higher degree of difficulty than that TAA pass to Gordon. It was against one of the best teams in the world as well.

38 seconds in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIvLFOJf3YA
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,110
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #246 on: September 8, 2024, 07:41:02 pm
Yorkykopite on September  8, 2024, 06:27:45 pm
Part of the problem solved. It's certainly easier to find accuracy with a bendy ball than a straight one. Spin imparts accuracy in all ball sports which is why, classically, a top spin serve in tennis is easier to get in the return court than a smashed one.

But the deeper problem with vertical passes is length. Jordan Henderson used to love making long vertical passes in the early part of his career. Sympathetic (or ignorant) commentators always used to remark "Great effort, just slightly overhit" as the ball ended up in the goalie's hands (as it always did).  In truth Hendo was miles away from making a good vertical pass. It's really hard. He could never master it.

Wasn't meant to be taken perfectly seriously, Yorky, more to highlight the vast awareness and superb technique in Trent's ball...
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #247 on: September 8, 2024, 07:45:19 pm
slotmachine on September  8, 2024, 07:39:00 pm
Utter shite about Henderson. You have a very serious blindspot towards Henderson's ability almost seems personal at times. The long straight vertical pass has a low percentage of success and you have to live with the occasional wayward pass. TAA give the ball away a ton trying them yesterday. Henderson was an excellent vertical and progressive passer and the numbers back this up.

Henderson has made some of the greatest passes in our history. What about the outside of the foot to Salah in the 5-0 game at OT. There was one against Bayern in the 0-0 champions league game at Anfield which Salah missed it was a lot better and had a more higher degree of difficulty than that TAA pass to Gordon. It was against one of the best teams in the world as well.

38 seconds in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIvLFOJf3YA

Henderson was not an execellent vertical passer, Alonso and Gerrard were, Thiago was, Trent is, Henderson could make the odd occasional incredible pass as you highlighted above, but his long passing, passing when it comes to splitting the lines, was decent not excellent.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,077
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #248 on: September 8, 2024, 08:06:18 pm
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,454
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #249 on: September 8, 2024, 08:27:29 pm
John C on September  8, 2024, 08:06:18 pm
He's a wizard.
The left-footed pass towards the end of that vid is sublime.

It was nice John. But that montage actually missed his two best left-footed passes - one in each half. Both delivered under pressure when he was going backwards and the Irish thought it was a nice time to press (it was). Both passes not only relieved the pressure but unlocked the midfield and put England on the front foot. We've seen him do this time and again at Liverpool. His left foot is a wand almost as much as his right. But it might have been a surprise to others.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,454
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #250 on: September 8, 2024, 08:35:35 pm
slotmachine on September  8, 2024, 07:39:00 pm
Utter shite about Henderson. You have a very serious blindspot towards Henderson's ability almost seems personal at times. The long straight vertical pass has a low percentage of success and you have to live with the occasional wayward pass. TAA give the ball away a ton trying them yesterday. Henderson was an excellent vertical and progressive passer and the numbers back this up.

It's not "personal" and the fact my comments about Henderson wound you isn't evidence that it is.

We're also defining "vertical" a bit differently to each other. You're probably right in your definition and I'm probably wrong in mine. But what I meant by "vertical" was a pass that has no angle on it. In other words not just a forward pass, regardless of how long and sweeping it is. But a forward pass that tries to hit a player (or a space) at 12 o'clock. It's really hard to do. Trent tried one yesterday and pulled off a sensation. I thought Henderson used to try quite a few. They were ok. They were always "there and there abouts". In other words the attacker never got on the end of them. It was the fact that he kept trying the impossible, not the fact that they never reached their target, that used to annoy me.

But, again, it wasn't personal on Hendo's part and it wasn't personal on mine.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #251 on: September 8, 2024, 10:57:49 pm
Trent is nowhere near Gerrard's peak when it comes to free kicks - he actually doesn't score that many - and I don't think he's as consistent or diverse a passer yet, though there's still time for him to overtake Gerrard. People tend to underestimate Gerrard's ability for both because so many other parts of his game were strong. For Trent, it's at least 75% of his game, maybe more.
slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #252 on: September 9, 2024, 01:04:20 am
Coolie High on September  8, 2024, 07:45:19 pm
Henderson was not an execellent vertical passer, Alonso and Gerrard were, Thiago was, Trent is, Henderson could make the odd occasional incredible pass as you highlighted above, but his long passing, passing when it comes to splitting the lines, was decent not excellent.

He made a lot more than the odd one. He was also superb at the long diagonal and also a excellent crosser from out wide. He just wasnt as silky looking as Thiago and Alonso. He had a far better Liverpool career than both and was far more important to our success. He just run around a lot seems to be the ignorant narrative to too many in our fanbase.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #253 on: September 9, 2024, 01:26:13 am
slotmachine on September  9, 2024, 01:04:20 am
He made a lot more than the odd one. He was also superb at the long diagonal and also a excellent crosser from out wide. He just wasnt as silky looking as Thiago and Alonso. He had a far better Liverpool career than both and was far more important to our success. He just run around a lot seems to be the ignorant narrative to too many in our fanbase.

Its not about looking silky, Gerrard never looked silky as Thiago or Alonso, he simply just wasn't as good. Henderson wasn't a great passer, i don't know why anyone would argue the opposite, he had clear limitations with vertical passes that split the lines, his long passing was decent as i said but he couldn't make them as consistently as others we've had in our squad in recent years, neither did he show the same variety in technique.

In any discussion about passing the ball, Henderson is not the first or second name that pops up, we've had a good amount of better ones in the just the last 10 years of this club.


Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #254 on: September 9, 2024, 08:50:49 am
Coolie High on September  8, 2024, 05:36:58 pm
Gerrard is a better passer, hes short passing is better thats one of the reasons why I generally think Trent is better suited for the right back position, Gerrard could make every long pas Trent did but also his short passing, he was more adept at things like breaking the lines and one two combinations.

Ah good point, I was thinking more about long passing. And Gerrard absolutely couldn't do everything Trent can in that department. You're right about shorting passing though, Gerrard had the ability to do short interchanges in and around the box.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #255 on: September 9, 2024, 08:57:19 am
I always read this thread title as "Noddy strikes the ball like Alexander-Arnold" 😂
Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #256 on: September 9, 2024, 09:13:39 am
Sheer Magnetism on September  8, 2024, 10:57:49 pm
Trent is nowhere near Gerrard's peak when it comes to free kicks - he actually doesn't score that many - and I don't think he's as consistent or diverse a passer yet, though there's still time for him to overtake Gerrard. People tend to underestimate Gerrard's ability for both because so many other parts of his game were strong. For Trent, it's at least 75% of his game, maybe more.

He's got 5 free kicks and Gerrard scored 10 so he's pretty close considering he's got plenty miles in the legs. Could quite easily over take him. There's often a rose tinted glass effect when we think back to free kick takers. We remember Trents misses but only remember Gerrards goals   
rolla

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #257 on: September 9, 2024, 09:42:25 am
Of the two I would say Trent for passing. I wouldn't be surprised if there are GOAT conversations later in his career on that front.

I can't really split them shooting from dead ball situations but I think Trent will finish with more of those goals than Stevie. Suarez was better at it than either of them.
Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #258 on: September 9, 2024, 10:12:42 am
Garlic Red on September  8, 2024, 05:37:20 pm
There was a decent comp of all of his touches during the game but its been taken down. This is still up, for now

https://xcancel.com/moadnanxlfc/status/1832487062043242870?s=46

Off topic, but what language is that?
Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,075
  • not that He needs one
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #259 on: September 9, 2024, 10:19:04 am
reddebs on September  9, 2024, 08:57:19 am
I always read this thread title as "Noddy strikes the ball like Alexander-Arnold" 😂

Quick, sign him up!
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #260 on: September 9, 2024, 11:36:15 am
Buster Gonad on September  9, 2024, 09:13:39 am
He's got 5 free kicks and Gerrard scored 10 so he's pretty close considering he's got plenty miles in the legs. Could quite easily over take him. There's often a rose tinted glass effect when we think back to free kick takers. We remember Trents misses but only remember Gerrards goals   
I said peak: half of those Gerrard free kicks came within a 13-month period between 2013 and 2015, while Trent is averaging a little over one per year right now. I'd say it's open to discussion whether he should even be taking them ahead of Salah.
Coolie High on September  9, 2024, 01:26:13 am
Its not about looking silky, Gerrard never looked silky as Thiago or Alonso, he simply just wasn't as good.
Gerrard was a better passer than both, at least during his time here. Alonso could float a 40-yard ball on to a player's chest - Gerrard would put the same ball at their feet. Thiago could probably do more with the ball but most of his big passes were floaters, he didn't seem to have Gerrard's first-time bullet long-ranger in his locker. They both had a better mind for the game than him, though.

You also have to take into account that Gerrard mostly never had a mobile front three like Trent (or Thiago) or the same amount of space from right back. Trent could still surpass all of them, but I think it'll happen later in his career when he begins to really run games.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,688
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #261 on: September 9, 2024, 11:52:42 am
Buster Gonad on September  9, 2024, 09:13:39 am
He's got 5 free kicks and Gerrard scored 10 so he's pretty close considering he's got plenty miles in the legs. Could quite easily over take him. There's often a rose tinted glass effect when we think back to free kick takers. We remember Trents misses but only remember Gerrards goals   

'Only' 5, but that doesn't include ones like Chelsea at Stamford Bridge or Leicester at Filbert Street (can't think what their ground is called at the minute  :D), where the ball has been given a slight nudge to widen the angle for Trent to smash home. The same goes for Gerrard against Newcastle.

He's on 4 PL free kick goals (not including the 2 above), so even if he reaches just 8, there won't be many that have more than him

David Beckham  18
James Ward-Prowse  17
Thierry Henry, Gianfranco Zola, Cristiano Ronaldo  12
Laurent Robert, Sebastian Larsson  11
Ian Harte, Morten Gamst Pedersen  10
Nolberto Solano, Frank Lampard, Jamie Redknapp  9
James Maddison, Christian Eriksen, Juan Mata  8
Matt Le Tissier, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Mikel Arteta, Gary McAllister, Gylfi Sigursson, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Didier Drogba  7
The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #262 on: September 9, 2024, 12:35:36 pm
Doc Red on September  9, 2024, 10:12:42 am
Off topic, but what language is that?

Serbo-croat.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,688
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #263 on: September 9, 2024, 02:34:55 pm
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #264 on: September 9, 2024, 05:49:42 pm
SamLad on September  8, 2024, 05:32:24 pm
wow.

No other word for it. Astonishing technique.
Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #265 on: September 9, 2024, 06:32:19 pm
Sheer Magnetism on September  9, 2024, 11:36:15 am
I said peak: half of those Gerrard free kicks came within a 13-month period between 2013 and 2015, while Trent is averaging a little over one per year right now. I'd say it's open to discussion whether he should even be taking them ahead of Salah.Gerrard was a better passer than both, at least during his time here. Alonso could float a 40-yard ball on to a player's chest - Gerrard would put the same ball at their feet. Thiago could probably do more with the ball but most of his big passes were floaters, he didn't seem to have Gerrard's first-time bullet long-ranger in his locker. They both had a better mind for the game than him, though.

You also have to take into account that Gerrard mostly never had a mobile front three like Trent (or Thiago) or the same amount of space from right back. Trent could still surpass all of them, but I think it'll happen later in his career when he begins to really run games.

Wow, so you're saying Gerrard was pretty poor at free kicks outside his peak 13 months ;)
Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #266 on: September 9, 2024, 06:38:23 pm
Barneylfc∗ on September  9, 2024, 11:52:42 am
'Only' 5, but that doesn't include ones like Chelsea at Stamford Bridge or Leicester at Filbert Street (can't think what their ground is called at the minute  :D), where the ball has been given a slight nudge to widen the angle for Trent to smash home. The same goes for Gerrard against Newcastle.

He's on 4 PL free kick goals (not including the 2 above), so even if he reaches just 8, there won't be many that have more than him

David Beckham  18
James Ward-Prowse  17
Thierry Henry, Gianfranco Zola, Cristiano Ronaldo  12
Laurent Robert, Sebastian Larsson  11
Ian Harte, Morten Gamst Pedersen  10
Nolberto Solano, Frank Lampard, Jamie Redknapp  9
James Maddison, Christian Eriksen, Juan Mata  8
Matt Le Tissier, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Mikel Arteta, Gary McAllister, Gylfi Sigursson, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Didier Drogba  7

I think he'll get plenty more. Think it took Beckham two seasons to score his first. Free kicks are such a thing of small margins. You can have a poor season and one where it all clicks. 
He's a very different player to Gerrard who had an better athleticism and a better shot in play.

Ward Prouse is far better than both with a dead ball and set to smash all records. Amazing for such a limited player.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,688
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #267 on: September 9, 2024, 07:51:02 pm
You only need to look at Ronaldo to see how relevant free kick taking ability is.
Has had about 700 attempts since he last scored one at a tournament for Portugal, yet still gets to take every single one of them.
Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,568
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
Deservedly getting credit on the international stage now. Southgate is a fucking idiot.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,257
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) Unrivalled vision and execution. Stunning passer. Made Englands opener and picked the lock for the second. 9
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,937
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Mental that Ronaldo 'only' got 12 pl fk goals.
Didn't he invent hitting the valve or some nonsense.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,129
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #271 on: Today at 07:42:03 pm
its taken Trent 2 games to equal both Trippier and Walkers england assist tally in their past 34 games combined

https://xcancel.com/lfcJ7_/status/1833597722609467873
AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #272 on: Today at 09:53:52 pm
No idea if you can embed a Twitter video in here but this is a great comp.

https://xcancel.com/ayfodda/status/1833939091173363948?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #273 on: Today at 10:00:18 pm
^ that is great.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,434
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #274 on: Today at 10:08:30 pm
Thats unbelievable. Like theyve done a Dream Team and just CGId the original.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #275 on: Today at 10:15:15 pm
AshbourneRed on Today at 09:53:52 pm
No idea if you can embed a Twitter video in here but this is a great comp.

https://xcancel.com/ayfodda/status/1833939091173363948?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA
superb video.  thanks for posting, Ashbourne!
Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #276 on: Today at 10:18:38 pm
AshbourneRed on Today at 09:53:52 pm
No idea if you can embed a Twitter video in here but this is a great comp.

https://xcancel.com/ayfodda/status/1833939091173363948?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA
That is an absolutely brilliant video. Superb.

Gerrard - the greatest ever, for me.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #277 on: Today at 10:21:09 pm
AshbourneRed on Today at 09:53:52 pm
No idea if you can embed a Twitter video in here but this is a great comp.

https://xcancel.com/ayfodda/status/1833939091173363948?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA

This is incredible.
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,525
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #278 on: Today at 10:22:52 pm
PaulF on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Mental that Ronaldo 'only' got 12 pl fk goals.
Didn't he invent hitting the valve or some nonsense.

Juninho was doing it for years at Lyon before and he probably didn't invent it either
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,434
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #279 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm
Also, Im 100% sure Gotye sings You didnt have to c*nt me off in that song.
