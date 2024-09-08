He's got 5 free kicks and Gerrard scored 10 so he's pretty close considering he's got plenty miles in the legs. Could quite easily over take him. There's often a rose tinted glass effect when we think back to free kick takers. We remember Trents misses but only remember Gerrards goals
'Only' 5, but that doesn't include ones like Chelsea at Stamford Bridge or Leicester at Filbert Street (can't think what their ground is called at the minute
), where the ball has been given a slight nudge to widen the angle for Trent to smash home. The same goes for Gerrard against Newcastle.
He's on 4 PL free kick goals (not including the 2 above), so even if he reaches just 8, there won't be many that have more than him
David Beckham 18
James Ward-Prowse 17
Thierry Henry, Gianfranco Zola, Cristiano Ronaldo 12
Laurent Robert, Sebastian Larsson 11
Ian Harte, Morten Gamst Pedersen 10
Nolberto Solano, Frank Lampard, Jamie Redknapp 9
James Maddison, Christian Eriksen, Juan Mata 8
Matt Le Tissier, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Mikel Arteta, Gary McAllister, Gylfi Sigursson, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Didier Drogba 7