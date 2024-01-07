I'll kickstart a little debate.
Who is a better passer and dead ball specialist Trent or Stevie G. Nothing to do with the amount of goals scored because Stevie was better. But then again, he wasn't stuck at RB for his career.
Just a stat on assists.
Trent 79 in 313 games. 1 every 3.96 matches
Stevie 145 in 710 games. 1 in every 4.9 matches.
So, who is a better passer and dead ball specialist?
Imho, it's Trent. But is that down to playing in a Klopp side who looked to be on the front foot at every opportunity? If Stevie came through the academy when Trent did and played midfield or the #10 role, would he have been even better?
They both can ping balls for fun. Both can break the defense with slide rule passes. Both can top bin the ball from a free kick. But I think Trent "sees" the pitch a little bit better than Stevie did. Marginally, but Trent edges it for me.
Thoughts?