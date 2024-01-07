The moaning seems misplaced this morning. Practically every newspaper is raving about Trent's performance yesterday.



I agree with Flash's comment. The pass to Gordon was as good as its gets for the reason he says. Few players in world football see that pass. Perhaps none but Alexander-Arnold can actually deliver it. Certainly not with the precision engineering that Trent attached to it. I said in the original article that, after delivering a pass, it sometimes seemed like he was yanking on a string to control the direction and spin of the ball. Like a kite-flyer. The pass to Gordon yesterday was the ultimate case in point. The way that the back spin kicked in after the initial punch had taken it beyond the Irish defence was beautiful. Rather than running through to Kelleher the ball arrived with Gordon's signature already on it.



I agree with what you say Flash about looking at the Juninho free kicks in future.