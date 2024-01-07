« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold  (Read 23082 times)

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #200 on: January 7, 2024, 05:26:19 pm »
I think he's gone up a level this season. He's so good.
Logged
Football is a lie

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #201 on: January 7, 2024, 05:29:38 pm »
I honestly thought only left-footers were capable of striking a ball in the same way he does.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,764
  • Seis Veces
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #202 on: January 7, 2024, 05:31:01 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on January  7, 2024, 05:26:19 pm
I think he's gone up a level this season. He's so good.

He's currently on his best run of form since about late 2019 I think. He was also stand out towards the end of the behind closed doors season where we dragged ourselves back into the Champions League.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #203 on: January 7, 2024, 05:32:08 pm »
The technique with which he hit that shot was just jaw droppingly good. Such a shame it didn't go in...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #204 on: January 7, 2024, 06:38:01 pm »
That crossbar... still rattling.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #205 on: January 7, 2024, 06:42:26 pm »
He almost broke the crossbar with that drive.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,917
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #206 on: January 7, 2024, 08:50:22 pm »
we should combine the threads
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #207 on: January 7, 2024, 09:14:03 pm »
What a player. Gerard was a force of nature. Trent is a force of skill.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #208 on: January 7, 2024, 09:15:12 pm »
He kinda deserves a thread just for his all striking though. Its otherworldly.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,181
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #209 on: January 7, 2024, 09:34:39 pm »
that was really something, the way he hit that to keep it from ballooning. Couple of inches and its down and in off the bar. and the Newcastle game when he went for goal from the byline. Madness. 

He IS a new level. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #210 on: January 7, 2024, 09:36:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January  7, 2024, 08:50:22 pm
we should combine the threads
agreed.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #211 on: January 7, 2024, 09:37:21 pm »
Was thinking, could you even name the third best passer of a ball after him and KdB?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,740
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #212 on: January 7, 2024, 10:27:25 pm »
A force of nature.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • Six times...
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #213 on: January 7, 2024, 11:19:27 pm »
Hes boss, enough said
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #214 on: January 7, 2024, 11:24:40 pm »
His technique is ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #215 on: January 8, 2024, 12:01:31 am »
If he could sign a new deal that would be much appreciated. Starting to get a bit worried.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,917
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #216 on: January 8, 2024, 01:15:16 am »
Hopefully Jude Bellingham isn't trying to turn his head.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #217 on: January 8, 2024, 01:55:15 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on January  8, 2024, 12:01:31 am
If he could sign a new deal that would be much appreciated. Starting to get a bit worried.

Quote from: newterp on January  8, 2024, 01:15:16 am
Hopefully Jude Bellingham isn't trying to turn his head.

I can definitely see Trent making a "wants a new challenge" sort of move someday, but I think he's got enough love for the club not to make sure we get as much out of a deal as possible.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,559
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #218 on: January 8, 2024, 03:52:18 am »
Nah, hes the next captain. Hes a local lad. Hes playing under Klopp, reinventing the position and has already won everything you can win. A one club player is a rare attribute and something to shoot for.

Hell be 42, unveiling the velvet off a big Trents Corner sign at Anfield.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,141
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #219 on: January 8, 2024, 07:11:24 am »
Only 18 months on his contract now.  Needs sorting
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #220 on: January 8, 2024, 07:16:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  8, 2024, 07:11:24 am
Only 18 months on his contract now.  Needs sorting
It will get sorted, I have no doubt. Maybe there is no rush to do it during transfer windows.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 pm »
Played one of the best passes Ive ever seen to Anthony Gordon in the lead up to Englands first goal today. It was like a Juninho Pernanbucamo free kick. Thats how he should strike his free kicks by the way forget the instep curlers. Could easily reach close to Juninhos proficiency with them.

Hes the best player to ever kick a ball of all time, those who know know.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #222 on: Today at 08:44:00 am »
Trent's passing is taken for granted because of the frequency of world-class passes. He makes a world-class pass into Gordon and it hardly got a mention. Late in the game an England player made a pass with the outside of the right boot and they were gushing over it.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:30:29 pm by spider-neil »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:26:58 am »
That pass defied physics. He made the ball effectively stop as it reached Gordon. Hes a magician.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #224 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:44:00 am
Trent's passing is taken for granted because of the frequency of world-class passes. He makes a world-class pass into Grealish and it hardly got a mention. Late in the game an England player made a pass with the outside of the right boot and they were gushing over it.
been saying that for years.  he is so taken for granted, it's ridiculous.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #225 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »

Trent will never be loved by England, they want him to fail, they would rather have a steady eddy at right back because they cant get their head around what he is, one of the top 5 playmakers in world football who happens to be a right back

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,432
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
The moaning seems misplaced this morning. Practically every newspaper is raving about Trent's performance yesterday.

I agree with Flash's comment. The pass to Gordon was as good as its gets for the reason he says. Few players in world football see that pass. Perhaps none but Alexander-Arnold can actually deliver it. Certainly not with the precision engineering that Trent attached to it. I said in the original article that, after delivering a pass, it sometimes seemed like he was yanking on a string to control the direction and spin of the ball. Like a kite-flyer. The pass to Gordon yesterday was the ultimate case in point. The way that the back spin kicked in after the initial punch had taken it beyond the Irish defence was beautiful. Rather than running through to Kelleher the ball arrived with Gordon's signature already on it.

I agree with what you say Flash about looking at the Juninho free kicks in future.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,124
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #227 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
I'll kickstart a little debate.

Who is a better passer and dead ball specialist Trent or Stevie G. Nothing to do with the amount of goals scored because Stevie was better. But then again, he wasn't stuck at RB for his career.

Just a stat on assists.
Trent 79 in 313 games. 1 every 3.96 matches
Stevie 145 in 710 games. 1 in every 4.9 matches.

So, who is a better passer and dead ball specialist?

Imho, it's Trent. But is that down to playing in a Klopp side who looked to be on the front foot at every opportunity? If Stevie came through the academy when Trent did and played midfield or the #10 role, would he have been even better?

They both can ping balls for fun. Both can break the defense with slide rule passes. Both can top bin the ball from a free kick. But I think Trent "sees" the pitch a little bit better than Stevie did. Marginally, but Trent edges it for me.

Thoughts?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,385
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #228 on: Today at 04:15:10 pm »
Has anybody got a clip of it please ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #229 on: Today at 04:18:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:09:58 pm
I'll kickstart a little debate.

Who is a better passer and dead ball specialist Trent or Stevie G. Nothing to do with the amount of goals scored because Stevie was better. But then again, he wasn't stuck at RB for his career.

Just a stat on assists.
Trent 79 in 313 games. 1 every 3.96 matches
Stevie 145 in 710 games. 1 in every 4.9 matches.

So, who is a better passer and dead ball specialist?

Imho, it's Trent. But is that down to playing in a Klopp side who looked to be on the front foot at every opportunity? If Stevie came through the academy when Trent did and played midfield or the #10 role, would he have been even better?

They both can ping balls for fun. Both can break the defense with slide rule passes. Both can top bin the ball from a free kick. But I think Trent "sees" the pitch a little bit better than Stevie did. Marginally, but Trent edges it for me.

Thoughts?
Stevie G. He had more variety in his technique. He could curl a freekick over the wall or thunder it. Generally,  Gerrard had more variety technically speaking.

Assists don't tell the full story because the quality of the team was not the same.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 