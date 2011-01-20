He's doing things i've literally never seen before in attack and still making outrageous contributions in defence... prime example the tackle vs Fraser (iirc), margin for error was as minimal as they come and he got the challenge inch perfect.



En route home I was watching a randomly selected youtube video of Trent (funnily enough with a title slightly similar to that of this thread) and it still amazes me watching the flight of his passes even though I saw them all when they actually occured. He has this bizarre knack of not only picking out his man, but doing it in a way that they don't have to break stride the majority of the time and if he's played a pass that looks similar to those we've seen countless times from others, where there's bounce up off the turf and out of play, his hold up with enough backspin to fall perfectly for the intended recipient. The range of passing, the vast array of techniques deployed to pass accurately in any scenario, it's frighteningly beautiful.



Now we've seen the likes of Xabi for example, amazing passer, similar style in some of the long raking passes that hold up just in time for the attacker to take in their stride, but Trent has more in his locker for me. Now some of that will likely be due to his position on the field, Xabi wasn't often positioned to swing in crosses but still, there's something about Trents ability to seemingly pinpoint everyone on the field in the short space of time from a teammate passing to the ball arriving at his feet which amazes. That alone is impressive enough but his consistency in picking not only the right pass but executing it so frequently is quite insane.



Early in the season I pointed out the positioning high up the field just inside Salah at the edge of the box thinking it was a one off tactic for the opposing side that day but it's been a theme this season (a fucking genius one at that) and he's just putting up these ridiculous numbers as highlighted in Jacks post above. The kids a marvel of a player and the country isn't really fully awake to what he's doing on a match by match basis, we don't see this stuff, especially from fullbacks, especially from english fullbacks, especially from young players.



I'd love to hear what some of the legends of the game have to say about his passing and vision, past and present. Especially the likes of Xabi, Xavi, Stevie, Thiago and De Bruyne