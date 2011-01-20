« previous next »
He showed incredible technique at times versus Spurs. There was that chance that he hit on the volley which Lloris saved. Shame that didn't go in. He also volleyed a cross from Robertson first time that was pretty spectacular.
He's doing things i've literally never seen before in attack and still making outrageous contributions in defence... prime example the tackle vs Fraser (iirc), margin for error was as minimal as they come and he got the challenge inch perfect.

En route home I was watching a randomly selected youtube video of Trent (funnily enough with a title slightly similar to that of this thread) and it still amazes me watching the flight of his passes even though I saw them all when they actually occured. He has this bizarre knack of not only picking out his man, but doing it in a way that they don't have to break stride the majority of the time and if he's played a pass that looks similar to those we've seen countless times from others, where there's bounce up off the turf and out of play, his hold up with enough backspin to fall perfectly for the intended recipient. The range of passing, the vast array of techniques deployed to pass accurately in any scenario, it's frighteningly beautiful.

Now we've seen the likes of Xabi for example, amazing passer, similar style in some of the long raking passes that hold up just in time for the attacker to take in their stride, but Trent has more in his locker for me. Now some of that will likely be due to his position on the field, Xabi wasn't often positioned to swing in crosses but still, there's something about Trents ability to seemingly pinpoint everyone on the field in the short space of time from a teammate passing to the ball arriving at his feet which amazes. That alone is impressive enough but his consistency in picking not only the right pass but executing it so frequently is quite insane.

Early in the season I pointed out the positioning high up the field just inside Salah at the edge of the box thinking it was a one off tactic for the opposing side that day but it's been a theme this season (a fucking genius one at that) and he's just putting up these ridiculous numbers as highlighted in Jacks post above. The kids a marvel of a player and the country isn't really fully awake to what he's doing on a match by match basis, we don't see this stuff, especially from fullbacks, especially from english fullbacks, especially from young players.

I'd love to hear what some of the legends of the game have to say about his passing and vision, past and present. Especially the likes of Xabi, Xavi, Stevie, Thiago and De Bruyne
Trent has the technique of Alonso and the imagination of Gerrard.
Yeah, I'm sure this has been said in here previously but in amongst all the discussion about whether he'd stay at right-back or move into midfield, no-one really considered that he'd basically start doing the jobs of both at the same time.
Has he forgotten how to be a defender?  Poor performance tonight as a right back defending when we don't have the ball, allows the ball and opposition player to go past him too easily
Very poor tonight. Our play ground to a halt whenever he got on the ball and not even attempting to track Lookman's run was lazy and frankly unacceptable.
Dewsbury-Hall was turned into Pele tonight and that wasnt anything to do with his own ability. Tsimikas should have taken set pieces
Very poor tonight. Our play ground to a halt whenever he got on the ball and not even attempting to track Lookman's run was lazy and frankly unacceptable.

Needs an absoulte rocket for that defensive performance - its like defending is below him. Maybe I'm being harsh and he an injury because he could barely run 2nd half - looked so leggy
Dewsbury-Hall was turned into Pele tonight and that wasnt anything to do with his own ability. Tsimikas should have taken set pieces
More like Garrincha, but yeah... Trent's defending was weird, like he didn't want to come back for balls that were already past him. And his crossing was below par.
Thought the biggest problem on the goal is Hendo stands there as Trent goes to press allowing the initial ball wide.

Thought Trent was fine tonight, others were far worse
Thought the biggest problem on the goal is Hendo stands there as Trent goes to press allowing the initial ball wide.

Thought Trent was fine tonight, others were far worse

Hendersons positioning and inability to get back in is absolutely woeful on the goal. Hes in no mans land originally and then despite being deeper than Trent fails to drop in to help with Lookman.
Had some great cross fields first half.

Second was weird. Like he was running in treacle, he even looked fatter second half than the first :lmao
He (and Henderson) was poor on the goal but he's allowed a bad game occasionally. Really surprised by how ineffective he was today though, and the lethargy especially in tracking. Late in the game with us chasing the game he was lacking urgency as well. Hopefully he will bounce back for the next game.
I actually thought Trent was pretty decent tonight.
I actually thought Trent was pretty decent tonight.

I thought it was his poorest performance for a while.
I actually thought Trent was pretty decent tonight.
Me too. Everyone knows hell leave that RB slot open a few times a game, its whether you can capitalise. Those are our tactics and theyve done us and him well.
Neither him or hendo covered themselves in glory for their goal. Both jogging back. Delivery was shocking today as well. Seems the case when hes off it the full team seems to be off it too
Was he playing CM?
Was he playing CM?

Swear youve asked this about 5 times now across multiple threads? Are trying to make a smart ass comment or something or genuinely dumb to where a player plays?
Swear youve asked this about 5 times now across multiple threads? Are trying to make a smart ass comment or something or genuinely dumb to where a player plays?

Not being smart at all.

He didn't seem to be playing from the right side at all and was central and fairly advanced making the pitch narrow.

Must of been instruction but seemed an odd tactic.
Not being smart at all.

He didn't seem to be playing from the right side at all and was central and fairly advanced making the pitch narrow.

Must of been instruction but seemed an odd tactic.

It can't be the first time you've noticed that! It's been happening all season mate. It's one of the reasons we've won so many matches.
It can't be the first time you've noticed that! It's been happening all season mate. It's one of the reasons we've won so many matches.

He has not been that central. Seemed an odd tactic as left massive space.
I actually thought Trent was pretty decent tonight.

I thought it was his poorest performance for a while.

Shows how high his standards are.
Not at his best but he is still amazing.
He has not been that central. Seemed an odd tactic as left massive space.

He actually wasn't as central tonight as he has been in previous games. He always defends narrow, you don't want big gaps between your CB and RB. That does mean he needs to bust a gut to get out to his man & the no.8 on the right hand side needs to do the same, unfortunately that didn't happen every time. We move on.
Very lazy defending and positioning last night, his crosses were off but the most annoying thing was his lack of concentration missing easy passes.
