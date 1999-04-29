« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your guilty pleasure?  (Read 4210 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #160 on: October 29, 2020, 02:23:16 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 24, 2020, 03:53:51 PM
Ya hardcore fans only truly appreciate their early work.
I recall an ITV documentary that had an interview with the group after they reformed. Don't know if it it's an age thing but it was then I realised they actually are quite likeable and have some great tunes.
Online andyrol

  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #161 on: November 4, 2020, 04:43:29 PM »
im quite liking 'Dont rock the boat' on itv, craig charles and kimberley wyatt throwing up on board a small boat with the dark destroyer from the chase and a smattering of ex olympians all rowing the length of the UK.
Offline pazcom

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #162 on: November 5, 2020, 11:16:55 AM »
Copacabana - Barry Manilow



Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #163 on: November 5, 2020, 11:18:35 AM »
Quote from: andyrol on November  4, 2020, 04:43:29 PM
im quite liking 'Dont rock the boat' on itv, craig charles and kimberley wyatt throwing up on board a small boat with the dark destroyer from the chase and a smattering of ex olympians all rowing the length of the UK.

Never heard of it, what album is it on?
Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #164 on: November 5, 2020, 11:50:05 AM »
My guilty pleasure is Girls Aloud, they actually have some catchy songs
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #165 on: November 5, 2020, 03:41:26 PM »
Quote from: pazcom on November  5, 2020, 11:16:55 AM
Copacabana - Barry Manilow

'His name was Rico,
he wore a diamond'

Classic.
Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • In the town where I was born
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #166 on: November 6, 2020, 07:07:37 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on November  5, 2020, 11:50:05 AM
My guilty pleasure is Girls Aloud, they actually have some catchy songs
I'll take your girls aloud and raise you some little mix...
Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • In the town where I was born
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #167 on: November 6, 2020, 07:11:14 AM »
Also, Hotel California and Life is a Minestrone. From a time I avoided double denim and MOWO like the plague.
Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • 6 times and counting
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #168 on: November 6, 2020, 08:20:17 AM »
How Will I Know by Whitney Houston.  I heard it on the radio yesterday, good pop tune.
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #169 on: November 6, 2020, 09:50:50 AM »
And following the Barry Manilow theme - Daybreak.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #170 on: November 6, 2020, 10:08:40 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on November  6, 2020, 08:20:17 AM
How Will I Know by Whitney Houston.  I heard it on the radio yesterday, good pop tune.

My wifes a big Whitney fan. Had far too many car journeys ruined listening to her greatest hits!
Online BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #171 on: November 12, 2020, 10:36:35 AM »
Non-music related.

Richard Curtis movies.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 AM »
I can now admit to Baccarat's scintillating version of "Yes sir, I can boogie" which has been on my playlist for years.
Offline joe buck

  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 04:40:02 PM »
ABBA-S.O.S  :-[
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • 6 times and counting
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 05:07:27 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November  6, 2020, 10:08:40 AM
My wifes a big Whitney fan. Had far too many car journeys ruined listening to her greatest hits!

Ruined, or improved?  Honesty is the best policy, Nick...
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 05:13:39 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 05:07:27 PM
Ruined, or improved?  Honesty is the best policy, Nick...

Definitely ruined. Cant stand the big diva prick.

And as for Whitney...
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:25:56 AM »
Rush Hour - Jane Wiedlin

pure pop filth

love it

 
I neither know nor care
