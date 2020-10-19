No guilt from me here. Most of these shouts are you lot struggling to come to terms with liking pop music. Give in to it!
If were counting the occasional foray into pop as a guilty pleasure then Ill join in with the Gaga posts. Poker Face, Paparazzi, Alejandro, Bad Romance, Million Reasons...all great.
Always thought Everytime by Britney Spears is a great song. Toxic is another good one.
I like all the usual Cyndi Lauper favourites.
Probably my most embarrassing would be Take That. Back For Good, Never Forget, Patience? All classics.
Alright maybe I do feel slightly guilty.