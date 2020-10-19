« previous next »
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #120 on: October 19, 2020, 12:56:37 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 19, 2020, 12:52:52 PM
I always thought it was hilarious they went to China to film a video for a song that went "I don't want your freedom". Pretty sure they got massacred for it in the press at the time too.

Not that one! The one with all the supermodels when he split from Sony (or wherever his label was).
Online Ray K

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #121 on: October 19, 2020, 01:16:12 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 19, 2020, 12:56:37 PM
Not that one! The one with all the supermodels when he split from Sony (or wherever his label was).
Directed by David Fincher, that one.
Online McrRed

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:19:35 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 18, 2020, 03:08:34 PM
yeh that is an anti-racist song (by a cracking band by the way) but people would twist its meaning so its message got lost

I used to have a mate who was also a Liverpool fan and once watching a game in his house he called one of our players a 'stupid coon'

I said 'what?' and walked out of his house with him charging and shouting after me 'well if I can't say what I want watching the footy in my own house then don't come back until you've apologised'

suffice to say that I haven't seen him in 10 years the twat
Wow. He was saying that only ten years ago? Dick!
Offline liverbloke

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 02:45:41 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 07:19:35 AM
Wow. He was saying that only ten years ago? Dick!

reminded me of this if you're a Peep Show fan



Online RedSince86

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:28:29 PM »
Fleetwood Mac Rumours album.

God knows how many times i've heard it at home or in the car thanks to the other half, but yeah some of the songs on it are a guilty pleasure for this Hip Hop/Rock fan.

Offline S

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:34:55 PM »
No guilt from me here. Most of these shouts are you lot struggling to come to terms with liking pop music. Give in to it!

If were counting the occasional foray into pop as a guilty pleasure then Ill join in with the Gaga posts. Poker Face, Paparazzi, Alejandro, Bad Romance, Million Reasons...all great.

Always thought Everytime by Britney Spears is a great song. Toxic is another good one.

I like all the usual Cyndi Lauper favourites.

Probably my most embarrassing would be Take That. Back For Good, Never Forget, Patience? All classics.

Alright maybe I do feel slightly guilty.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 03:35:54 PM »
Pray is the best Take that one. :o
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 03:45:35 PM »
Shine is Take That's best tune.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 03:53:51 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:45:35 PM
Shine is Take That's best tune.

Ya hardcore fans only truly appreciate their early work.
Online wampa1

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 03:55:34 PM »
I really like Rule the World...
Offline S

What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 03:58:10 PM »
Holy shit Ive just realised I left out the biggest tearjerker of all. Youll have to imagine the phone sound effects yourselves.

Babe I'm here again (I'm here again)
I tell you I'm here again (Babe)
Where have you been? (Where have you been)
Babe (Babe), I'm back again (I'm back again)
I tell you I'm back again (Babe)
Where have you been?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 03:58:50 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:35:54 PM
Pray is the best Take that one. :o
.

Disagree.

You can't beat Take That's interpretation of Barry Manilow's classic, Could it be magic.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 03:59:22 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 03:58:10 PM
Holy shit Ive just realised I left out the biggest tearjerker of all. Youll have to imagine the phone sound effects yourselves. Where has babe been guys, where?

Babe I'm here again (I'm here again)
I tell you I'm here again (Babe)
Where have you been? (Where have you been)
Babe (Babe), I'm back again (I'm back again)
I tell you I'm back again (Babe)
Where have you been?

Nah that one is shite and if I remember correctly, was hilariously pipped to the Christmas Number 1 by Mr Blobby. :D
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 04:04:27 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 03:55:34 PM
I really like Rule the World...

So do I.

In a truck that doesn't have DAB today so missing my planet rock fix. Caught Paul Gambacchini on radio 2 earlier, some good stuff from the late 70s that I won't admit to liking
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:04:27 PM
So do I.

In a truck that doesn't have DAB today so missing my planet rock fix. Caught Paul Gambacchini on radio 2 earlier, some good stuff from the late 70s that I won't admit to liking

And some right shite from 1988 as well. :D
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 04:22:43 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:05:41 PM
And some right shite from 1988 as well. :D

I turned off when Lena Martell came on.
Offline liverbloke

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 04:26:44 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:28:29 PM
Fleetwood Mac Rumours album.

God knows how many times i've heard it at home or in the car thanks to the other half, but yeah some of the songs on it are a guilty pleasure for this Hip Hop/Rock fan.

definitely don't worry about it being a guilty pleasure - man that's one top album

another one from me - and my tastes can be as extreme as Cypress Hill - NWA - Sex Pistols - Nirvana - Motorhead - Floyd - Porcupine Tree - Eels etc

Bruno Mars - Marry You

god it makes me happy

please forgive me - it's just sooooooooooooooooooo wrong but I like it

Online Just Elmo?

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 04:34:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:28:29 PM
Fleetwood Mac Rumours album.

God knows how many times i've heard it at home or in the car thanks to the other half, but yeah some of the songs on it are a guilty pleasure for this Hip Hop/Rock fan.

Nothing wrong with that, Rumours is great.

I enjoy the look of disain you get from music snobs when you tell them you prefer Rumours to the Peter Green era.  ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 04:36:46 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:22:43 PM
I turned off when Lena Martell came on.

The only song worse than 'One day at a time' is 'I've never been to me' by Charlene.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 04:55:15 PM »
Just thought of a good one from the 70s, Chirpy, Chirpy, cheep, cheep by Middle of the Road.
Online Hazell

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 04:59:42 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:53:51 PM
Ya hardcore fans only truly appreciate their early work.

For sure:

Online didi shamone

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:13:57 PM »
Quote from: butchersdog on October 19, 2020, 11:10:56 AM
Quite like Wham!/George Michael. Think he's a genuinely good songwriter and has a great voice, and think he was treated pretty awfully by the press.

Make it big was the first record I ever bought. Despite my dislike for the majority of pop music I still love most of the songs.

Online smutchin

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:27:06 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:58:50 PM
You can't beat Take That's interpretation of Barry Manilow's classic, Could it be magic.

+1 to this

I was in my first year at uni when that came out, and being a proper floppy-haired indie kid, wouldn't have dreamed of admitting in front of my friends that I loved it - until I discovered they all loved it too.  ;D
