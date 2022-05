Good morning everyone. I could not sleep. Today is the day that we have the chance to write a modern classic chapter into the history of the club that we all love and cherish. I know history is not on our side going into the final day but that has to change at some point and why not today? Please football gods help us be on the right side of the line this time. Whatever happenda today I hope you all enjoy it and we also have the prize of the CL final also to look ahead to next Saturday.



I know all in likelihood City will win their game and win the title but while their is still a chance and we have hope in our hearts anything can happen. Lets hope it does as this team and manager deserve the world.



BELIEVE