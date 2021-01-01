one more sleep my fellow red bothers and sisters. Let us all dream and hope that the football gods look down favourably and we can pull off the greatest championship win in modern football history. If it does not work out then we must celebrate this team and the wonderful journey that this amazing team has given us all.



Believe everyone the PL title is coming home to Anfield tomorrow. Just thinking about it gives me hope and happiness.



The Future is Bright the Future is RED



