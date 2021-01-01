« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 818406 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,048
  • The first five yards........
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 05:06:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:24:51 pm
You don't think he's a moronic gobshite?

That's neither here nor there. What I am saying is that the quote was obviously fake and one had to be gullible or just plain stupid to think it wasn't.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,421
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 05:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:13:16 pm
Paul Merson on Klopp: If he doesnt win the league he isn't manager of the year for me.

Don't forget Liverpool were put in a Champions League group they could have walked through, and they've won both domestic cups on penalties. They didn't win the games

PARP

Logged

Offline Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 06:49:53 pm »
Let's go Liverpool tomorrow! with faith!
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 06:57:54 pm »
Dont panic everyone, but its happening.
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 754
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 07:04:28 pm »
IF and a massive big IF, it all works out in our favour tomorrow, it would be the greatest football script ever, If we add everything together, all of the variables.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:06:27 pm
That's neither here nor there. What I am saying is that the quote was obviously fake and one had to be gullible or just plain stupid to think it wasn't.
good thing my comment was a general one about him, then.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,382
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 08:32:50 pm »

'37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528088235884261377 (2 minute video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,463
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 08:34:43 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,463
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 08:36:25 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:21:40 pm
he just lightens the mood of the team doesnt he

but if have been watching the inside training clips. the words enjoy could almost be heard in every clip. Coming from pep. obviously not the bald fraud but our no 2.
Yeah mate. I hardly watch any of that stuff but the few vids ive seen this week are all like how youve said. Full of happiness and enjoyment. Nice to watch
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,316
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:08:21 pm
The reaction to this fake quote does help explain why the likes of Trump and Johnson do so well at the polls. People will believe anything if it conforms broadly to what they want to believe.

Fake quotes are abhorrent.
Logged
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:48:21 am
I do believe Hodgson was one of our best coaches. Up there with Klopp. A true gentleman too.



We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • American Red since 1986
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 08:59:19 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:32:50 pm
'37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528088235884261377 (2 minute video)

Wow...  That is an awesome video clip.  Great moments and great memories. 

Makes me feel that with this team, things just might work out over this next week.
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 09:09:15 pm »
one more sleep my fellow red bothers and sisters. Let us all dream and hope that the football gods look down favourably and we can pull off the greatest championship win in modern football history. If it does not work out then we must celebrate this team and the wonderful journey that this amazing team has given us all.

Believe everyone the PL title is coming home to Anfield tomorrow. Just thinking about it gives me hope and happiness.

The Future is Bright the Future is RED

     
Logged

Online VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 09:20:37 pm »
Come the fuck on sunday, cant wait it anymore
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 09:22:37 pm »
the media want this dont they.

couldnt ask for a better story really.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,785
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:32:50 pm
'37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528088235884261377 (2 minute video)

Great video.  The club has been putting out some fantastic videos of late. 
Logged

Online 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 09:34:51 pm »
We can dream for a few more hours more. The reality will probably be a lot more straight forward and we crack on for next Saturday. But to be able to dream just that little longer has been a gift to us all.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 09:34:51 pm
We can dream for a few more hours more. The reality will probably be a lot more straight forward and we crack on for next Saturday. But to be able to dream just that little longer has been a gift to us all.
Yeah, no matter what happens tomorrow we still get to look forward.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,837
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 09:49:13 pm »
Just win our own game. Pressure is on them but lets face it they will probably win even if the go a goal down like they did a few years ago against Bournemouth I think?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 