You don't think he's a moronic gobshite?
Paul Merson on Klopp: If he doesnt win the league he isn't manager of the year for me.Don't forget Liverpool were put in a Champions League group they could have walked through, and they've won both domestic cups on penalties. They didn't win the gamesPARP
That's neither here nor there. What I am saying is that the quote was obviously fake and one had to be gullible or just plain stupid to think it wasn't.
he just lightens the mood of the team doesnt he but if have been watching the inside training clips. the words enjoy could almost be heard in every clip. Coming from pep. obviously not the bald fraud but our no 2.
The reaction to this fake quote does help explain why the likes of Trump and Johnson do so well at the polls. People will believe anything if it conforms broadly to what they want to believe.
I do believe Hodgson was one of our best coaches. Up there with Klopp. A true gentleman too.
'37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴':-https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528088235884261377 (2 minute video)
We can dream for a few more hours more. The reality will probably be a lot more straight forward and we crack on for next Saturday. But to be able to dream just that little longer has been a gift to us all.
