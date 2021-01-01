« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
Good point Al.

This is why he finds it "difficult" in the Champions League because the sides in there possess players who can create or score out of nothing and he doesn't take that into account.

They also have elite level coaches who allow their players to be creative.

3-0 down from the away leg against Barca and Klopp tells his players to be 'cheeky'. Trent grabs the ball from a corner and whips it into Divi and the rest is history. Guardiola would have 27 PowerPoint presentations in each of his players heads about what to do at that corner.

City should win and if things go to plan they will win. However, if things start to go wrong, they have the ability to implode.
Re: The PL run-in
Enjoy it gentlemen, these are the last moments of pure, joyous, potential. Whether we win the league or not on Sunday... what a season it's been. It really can't get better than moments like this. Can't wait for CL final.

City to choke.
Re: The PL run-in
Was watching a recent training tennis match and one thing that stood out for me was when the lads were ready to kick it off, up strides Jurgen and states 'Remember, to have fun'

Thats it, isnt it? .Thats our best mate right there. Hes the lad you want as ya best man DJ'ing at ya wedding whos also your kids Godparent

Hes got common sense coming outta his arse

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm
Haaland going to City on paper is like Ibra going to a peak Barca side. A dominant side that should become an unplayable side. The problem is as you allude. City have been dominant because they completely overwhelm teams with attacking midfield players. They stifle teams because they have fast nimble midfield players upfront who are far quicker over a couple of yards than the defenders they press.

Haaland is a freak but they won't be able to press as efficiently as they do now and their build up play will suffer. Even Aguero struggled to be appreciated by Guardiola. Guardiola is like an American Football coach, he wants to turn the game into a series of plays. The press 'defence' wins the ball and then the attack makes regimented attacks.

That is why they struggle when they go behind. There is no plan B there is no creativity or invention. Above all there is zero problem-solving. Guardiola's players aren't allowed to problem-solve because Guardiola is infallible. When things go wrong, he doesn't have solutions, just scapegoats.
Yeah you said what I couldn't, Al.
I grinned when I heard they were getting Haaland. ;D
I think in terms of outcome, we'll see a more clinical City, BUT a little less of an efficient, consistent machine overall.
Oh they'll score more, but I think it will be in clumps.
Another thing- Haaland is going to have to see ball and space, so it means there's going to be less for everybody else to go around. They either accomodate Haaland, or Haaland accomodates them.
Anyway, it's a big change for them and they're going to have a period where they need to adapt- and hopefully it doesn't work out in the end. ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:08:50 am
They also have elite level coaches who allow their players to be creative.

3-0 down from the away leg against Barca and Klopp tells his players to be 'cheeky'. Trent grabs the ball from a corner and whips it into Divi and the rest is history. Guardiola would have 27 PowerPoint presentations in each of his players heads about what to do at that corner.

City should win and if things go to plan they will win. However, if things start to go wrong, they have the ability to implode.
And then he gave them "license" to enjoy themselves and be creative, by saying that if we're going to go out, then let's go out the best way we can- by enjoying ourselves!
What a freaking genius! Took off all the pressure with that- and the lads were free to be themselves.
