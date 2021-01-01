Haaland going to City on paper is like Ibra going to a peak Barca side. A dominant side that should become an unplayable side. The problem is as you allude. City have been dominant because they completely overwhelm teams with attacking midfield players. They stifle teams because they have fast nimble midfield players upfront who are far quicker over a couple of yards than the defenders they press.



Haaland is a freak but they won't be able to press as efficiently as they do now and their build up play will suffer. Even Aguero struggled to be appreciated by Guardiola. Guardiola is like an American Football coach, he wants to turn the game into a series of plays. The press 'defence' wins the ball and then the attack makes regimented attacks.



That is why they struggle when they go behind. There is no plan B there is no creativity or invention. Above all there is zero problem-solving. Guardiola's players aren't allowed to problem-solve because Guardiola is infallible. When things go wrong, he doesn't have solutions, just scapegoats.



Yeah you said what I couldn't, Al.I grinned when I heard they were getting Haaland.I think in terms of outcome, we'll see a more clinical City, BUT a little less of an efficient, consistent machine overall.Oh they'll score more, but I think it will be in clumps.Another thing- Haaland is going to have to see ball and space, so it means there's going to be less for everybody else to go around. They either accomodate Haaland, or Haaland accomodates them.Anyway, it's a big change for them and they're going to have a period where they need to adapt- and hopefully it doesn't work out in the end.