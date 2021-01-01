Man City could make me look like a mug by 6 o'clock on Sunday, if not by 4.15 with a likelihood they are 2-0 up against Villa early in the game. But its not in the bag for them yet. Like when they played Madrid, they still had to go out a complete the task.
Its a probability that they will win, I'm not carrying a ridiculous, unhealthy amount of hope. But I do recognise a potential twist when I see it. I also know events and actions can contrive against someone or something. Like last year when they were quadruple favourites. There's a twist this year.
There's something weird that they've been pitched against Steven Gerrard on the last game of the season. Something tells me that after such a tremendous run of wins, during which they have literally destroyed teams, that they'll end the season with two draws.
And to make the day even more peculiar, don't be surprised if our game and indeed our league title is won by Divock Origi. Or someone other than one of our star strikers. Meanwhile in Mancland Ings or Coutinho net a late goal for that decisive draw.