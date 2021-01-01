« previous next »
Personally think it's gone but for anyone looking for hope. Villa are 6th in the 'away' xG standings at understat.com. City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal are the only sides above them. They are 15th in the 'home' xG standings. Quite the big contrast in their xG numbers when comparing home and away. It goes someway to explain their results against Palace and Burnley over the last week.

Adding to that their away xG 'goals against' tally has them 4th. Only City, Liverpool and Chelsea are above them. Their numbers suggest they have a mean defence away from home and apart from Liverpool or Chelsea, they are the next best defense you want going to City. Spurs are 5th, Wolves are 6th and Crystal Palace are 7th. Three sides who put in very good defensive showings at City this season. So Villa's defence are amongst that company going by the xG 'goals against' metrics when strictly looking at away performances.

Shame they played yesterday as with fresh legs they could have caused issues. Who knows maybe it will not hinder them but at this time of the season, it very likely will. Thanks a lot to Sky and the PL for arranging that game on a Thursday.

Probably set up for a scenario in where Villa hold on until the last 20 and then concede late on :/
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:51:00 am
Just imagine, the worst that can happen on Sunday if things go WRONG is our team can celebrate BOTH domestic Cups with fans.

And sing them off to a Champions League Final with Real Madrid.

These are golden days to a Red, these are the best days of our lives.

Without being too much of a doom merchant, theres some potentially heart breaking (albeit thankfully unlikely) scenarios that could play out on Sunday
Man City could make me look like a mug by 6 o'clock on Sunday, if not by 4.15 with a likelihood they are 2-0 up against Villa early in the game. But its not in the bag for them yet. Like when they played Madrid, they still had to go out a complete the task.

Its a probability that they will win, I'm not carrying a ridiculous, unhealthy amount of hope. But I do recognise a potential twist when I see it. I also know events and actions can contrive against someone or something. Like last year when they were quadruple favourites. There's a twist this year.

There's something weird that they've been pitched against Steven Gerrard on the last game of the season. Something tells me that after such a tremendous run of wins, during which they have literally destroyed teams, that they'll end the season with two draws.
And to make the day even more peculiar, don't be surprised if our game and indeed our league title is won by Divock Origi. Or someone other than one of our star strikers. Meanwhile in Mancland Ings or Coutinho net a late goal for that decisive draw.



Quote from: John C on Today at 06:47:15 pm
Man City could make me look like a mug by 6 o'clock on Sunday, if not by 4.15 with a likelihood they are 2-0 up against Villa early in the game. But its not in the bag for them yet. Like when they played Madrid, they still had to go out a complete the task.

Its a probability that they will win, I'm not carrying a ridiculous, unhealthy amount of hope. But I do recognise a potential twist when I see it. I also know events and actions can contrive against someone or something. Like last year when they were quadruple favourites. There's a twist this year.

There's something weird that they've been pitched against Steven Gerrard on the last game of the season. Something tells me that after such a tremendous run of wins, during which they have literally destroyed teams, that they'll end the season with two draws.
And to make the day even more peculiar, don't be surprised if our game and indeed our league title is won by Divock Origi. Or someone other than one of our star strikers. Meanwhile in Mancland Ings or Coutinho net a late goal for that decisive draw.



I do kind of feel the same to be honest.

Probably just because I want to believe it, but it would be special to say the least.
What an incredible PL season this has been...
- The Champion will be decided on the last day (City or us)
- The last CL place will be decided on the last day (Spurs or Arsenal)
- The EL qualification will be decided on the last day (Spurs/Arsenal and United/West Ham)
- The Conference place will be decided on the last day (United or West Ham)
- The final relegation spot will be decided on the last day (Leeds or Burnley)

EVERYTHING teams play for will be decided on the last day of the season. For the life of me, I don't remember any other season close to that.

On top of everything, we have a chance of an unprecedented quadruple, which can be extended for the final time on the last day of the league season. We played in all available games to us in every competition.

What a season! What a time to be a Red!
I feel Villa need to have a proper go.almost play route one football. If they set-up to have 11 behind the ball.I guarantee a cut-back goal in under 15 mins.

They are not going to be able to play through City.so just goof it forward and try and win the second ball.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:29:03 pm
I feel Villa need to have a proper go.almost play route one football. If they set-up to have 11 behind the ball.I guarantee a cut-back goal in under 15 mins.

They are not going to be able to play through City.so just goof it forward and try and win the second ball.
wearing out their CBs in the process, esp Fernandinho if he's on there.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:37 pm
I've decided you've gone early, way early on the drinking.
;D

I'm with him and haven't had a drop. I'm gonna be a wreck at 3:30pm on Sunday.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:29:03 pm
I feel Villa need to have a proper go.almost play route one football. If they set-up to have 11 behind the ball.I guarantee a cut-back goal in under 15 mins.

They are not going to be able to play through City.so just goof it forward and try and win the second ball.

Gerrard will have them up for it, but sadly theyre just not that good.  Needs an off day from city and/or some sort of curve ball incident like an early sending off for city.
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:23:05 pm
Ive decided its happening

Me too.

I think Villas best hope isnt digging in and making life hard, theyll get kicked off. Its makin mg it a wild game and having a punchers chance in the break. 3-3 chaos!
Id really like it if we won the league.
Its pretty amazing going into the last weekend of the season still having the chance to win everything. Nothing wrong having hope. When is this likely to happen again? I expect City to win, but until they do (if they do) go ahead against Villa, we can dream.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:48:31 pm
Its pretty amazing going into the last weekend of the season still having the chance to win everything. Nothing wrong having hope. When is this likely to happen again? I expect City to win, but until they do (if they do) go ahead against Villa, we can dream.
Especially when you consider we were 8 points behind. And that Mahrez had the chance to all but finish it and missed the penalty.

I know if we had beaten Spurs then it'd be us in pole but it is what it is. It's a bonus shot on the last day that really if they seen it out we wouldn't have had. No real pressure on us, and we get the chance to give Origi a massive send off, celebrate the lads who have won two trophies and wish them well for Paris. Can't wait for it really.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:22:57 pm
Absolutely. City are scoring 2 goals minimum so Villa have to score 2 to maybe salvage a point with some ridiculous luck added in. To be brutally honest Villa need to go 2-0 up somehow for us to win the title. That's what West Ham did and even then they would have lost if Mahrez scores the penalty.
Yeah it will need to be 2-2 or 3-3 because 0-0 or even 1-1 is incredibly unlikely.

Quote from: Hij on Today at 07:55:30 pm
Especially when you consider we were 8 points behind. And that Mahrez had the chance to all but finish it and missed the penalty.

I know if we had beaten Spurs then it'd be us in pole but it is what it is. It's a bonus shot on the last day that really if they seen it out we wouldn't have had. No real pressure on us, and we get the chance to give Origi a massive send off, celebrate the lads who have won two trophies and wish them well for Paris. Can't wait for it really.
Mahrez also missed a one on one against us late on too. So it's nailed on for him to miss half a dozen sitters and score an OG Sunday then  :D
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:22:57 pm
Absolutely. City are scoring 2 goals minimum so Villa have to score 2 to maybe salvage a point with some ridiculous luck added in. To be brutally honest Villa need to go 2-0 up somehow for us to win the title. That's what West Ham did and even then they would have lost if Mahrez scores the penalty.

It would be somewhat helpful if Villa don't score any own goals...
I am watching this at the moment ...



The title race is not over. See you on Sunday ...
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:47:15 pm
Man City could make me look like a mug by 6 o'clock on Sunday, if not by 4.15 with a likelihood they are 2-0 up against Villa early in the game. But its not in the bag for them yet. Like when they played Madrid, they still had to go out a complete the task.

Its a probability that they will win, I'm not carrying a ridiculous, unhealthy amount of hope. But I do recognise a potential twist when I see it. I also know events and actions can contrive against someone or something. Like last year when they were quadruple favourites. There's a twist this year.

There's something weird that they've been pitched against Steven Gerrard on the last game of the season. Something tells me that after such a tremendous run of wins, during which they have literally destroyed teams, that they'll end the season with two draws.
And to make the day even more peculiar, don't be surprised if our game and indeed our league title is won by Divock Origi. Or someone other than one of our star strikers. Meanwhile in Mancland Ings or Coutinho net a late goal for that decisive draw.





Never Give Up is the motto for Sunday.

I'm going on Sunday, getting the train over so I can have a bevvy and if we do win it, I don't think Anfield will have ever experienced anything like the scenes I can imagine.
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:47:40 pm
Id really like it if we won the league.

Yeah, I think so too.
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 01:00:07 pm
I believe in miracles 
Where you from?







You sexy thing...
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:18 pm
Never Give Up is the motto for Sunday.

Mo needs to put his t-shirt on again
Watkins is good in the air.just play old fashioned 80s hoof ball.the ball is going to come back regularly anyway, so may as well do the lottery of second ball in the city 3rd.

City are going to go full pelt in the first 10 mins trying to kill the gameVilla cant be giving the ball back in their half..just boot it to watkins and maybe win every 1 out of 3 second balls and you never know.
I know it's a long shot but just hope the referee in the City Villa game is strong on Sunday and doesn't get caught up in the sport washers hype. Just be fair is all I ask.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:29:59 pm
I know it's a long shot but just hope the referee in the City Villa game is strong on Sunday and doesn't get caught up in the sport washers hype. Just be fair is all I ask.

Or bent in favour of villa.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:41:57 pm
Without being too much of a doom merchant, theres some potentially heart breaking (albeit thankfully unlikely) scenarios that could play out on Sunday


Unless you are talking about injuries, you can only be talking about late goals for Man City or equalisers at Anfield, either way we go into the game having only drawn 3 times in the league since January so we've had a brilliant season.

The heartbreak is only there if you pin all your hope on things going 'our way' on Sunday. But put it this way: if City are 0-1 down, don't be heartbroken if they end up 2-1 up, expect it.
Aston Villa will NOT receive any extra money if Jack Grealish wins the Premier League on Sunday however Wolves WILL receive extra money from Liverpool for Diogo Jota should he win the league. [BBC]

 :lmao
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:20 pm
Aston Villa will NOT receive any extra money if Jack Grealish wins the Premier League on Sunday however Wolves WILL receive extra money from Liverpool for Diogo Jota should he win the league. [BBC]

 :lmao
:lmao

Yeah- exactly what many of us were saying- these clauses are everywhere and we have our fair share. ;D

Now.... I wonder if we're going to see outrage over that?
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:39:48 pm
Gerrard will have them up for it, but sadly theyre just not that good.  Needs an off day from city and/or some sort of curve ball incident like an early sending off for city.

I think they are capable of scoring a goal shit even maybe 2. But I dont think they are capable of stopping City from scoring 2 or 3

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:29:59 pm
I know it's a long shot but just hope the referee in the City Villa game is strong on Sunday and doesn't get caught up in the sport washers hype. Just be fair is all I ask.

I mean its Michael Oliver, in my eyes he is the best ref in the league. Obviously the standards are not high but if i had to chose a ref to ref their game, hed be the one id chose.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:39:48 pm
Gerrard will have them up for it, but sadly theyre just not that good.  Needs an off day from city and/or some sort of curve ball incident like an early sending off for city.

Villa have goalscorers and in Watkins have someone who can cause City's defence real problems. City will want to push the full backs on, but tactically that causes issues against Villa because they split the strikers. Watkins dragging Fernandinho out wide with the full backs pushed on could be a very useful avenue of attack.

Most teams simply don't have the tools to lay a glove on City or Liverpool. Villa are one of the teams that do. They play with two out and out strikers and have real quality in midfield.

City dominate possession but often give up the first chance. They could easily have gone behind in their last four League games but only West Ham took their chance. If Villa score first they will cause City huge issues on the counter, as we found out in the 7-2.

The last time it came down to a last day shoot out Brighton took the lead. Give Villa a lead and City could have major issues.
ill tell you one thing, it would be some story for the media if it does happen.  you couldnt get a better football story actually.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:35:32 pm
Villa have goalscorers and in Watkins have someone who can cause City's defence real problems. City will want to push the full backs on, but tactically that causes issues against Villa because they split the strikers. Watkins dragging Fernandinho out wide with the full backs pushed on could be a very useful avenue of attack.

Most teams simply don't have the tools to lay a glove on City or Liverpool. Villa are one of the teams that do. They play with two out and out strikers and have real quality in midfield.

City dominate possession but often give up the first chance. They could easily have gone behind in their last four League games but only West Ham took their chance. If Villa score first they will cause City huge issues on the counter, as we found out in the 7-2.

The last time it came down to a last day shoot out Brighton took the lead. Give Villa a lead and City could have major issues.
Yep. City don't do well at all when they go behind first. There's a stat I believe- that this season, City haven't won a game they went behind in first. I can't remember if that's in all comps or just the league; so if Villa score first, they will have to do soemthing they haven't been able to do this season so far, which is win the game. There's always a first, but these facts are there for a reason.

Haaland may change that next season, but I believe the way they play, they'll turn Haaland into a midfielder! ;D
