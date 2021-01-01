Personally think it's gone but for anyone looking for hope. Villa are 6th in the 'away' xG standings at understat.com. City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal are the only sides above them. They are 15th in the 'home' xG standings. Quite the big contrast in their xG numbers when comparing home and away. It goes someway to explain their results against Palace and Burnley over the last week.



Adding to that their away xG 'goals against' tally has them 4th. Only City, Liverpool and Chelsea are above them. Their numbers suggest they have a mean defence away from home and apart from Liverpool or Chelsea, they are the next best defense you want going to City. Spurs are 5th, Wolves are 6th and Crystal Palace are 7th. Three sides who put in very good defensive showings at City this season. So Villa's defence are amongst that company going by the xG 'goals against' metrics when strictly looking at away performances.



Shame they played yesterday as with fresh legs they could have caused issues. Who knows maybe it will not hinder them but at this time of the season, it very likely will. Thanks a lot to Sky and the PL for arranging that game on a Thursday.



Probably set up for a scenario in where Villa hold on until the last 20 and then concede late on :/