The PL run-in

JasonF

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:29:47 am
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm
This is from April, points total since 2017/18. What ever happens we have done brilliantly to compete with a country owned cheating club over this time







It's from 2018/19 onwards I think.

We've been level with them on points since then so we're still 1 point behind. It'd be nice to see an updated version with us on top on Monday.
Suareznumber7

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:44:28 am
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm
This is from April, points total since 2017/18. What ever happens we have done brilliantly to compete with a country owned cheating club over this time



Thats an absolutely ridiculous amount of points.  So far ahead of everyone else in the league.  Klopp and co are absolute geniuses.
thisyearisouryear

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:55:30 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
Best approach for us fans is just to enjoy it and celebrate a great season.
After trying to reach this zen state for the last 10 days - I am still wildly swaying between high hopes and major despondencies.

Anyway, ~60 hours to go.
McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:50:34 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:44:28 am
Thats an absolutely ridiculous amount of points.  So far ahead of everyone else in the league.  Klopp and co are absolute geniuses.

It is, and it includes half a season without a defence and and a bunch of other trophies. Up the Reds
-Willo-

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:06:03 am
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm
This is from April, points total since 2017/18. What ever happens we have done brilliantly to compete with a country owned cheating club over this time







Annoying to see 1 point in it since the start of 2017, and if they do the business on Sunday its 4 v 1 on Prems.

When it comes to fine margins, they always seem to just have the rub of the green in the league.
Silverbird

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:36:58 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:21:17 am
Yes yes, it's all our fault. What we need is a new manager. Is Hodgson available??

Yes yes I said we needed a new manager. Shut up if you have nothing constructive to add.
Kashinoda

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:45:04 am
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm
This is from April, points total since 2017/18. What ever happens we have done brilliantly to compete with a country owned cheating club over this time




It's since 18/19, here's the same table with Europe chucked in:

UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:49:42 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:06:03 am
Annoying to see 1 point in it since the start of 2017, and if they do the business on Sunday its 4 v 1 on Prems.

When it comes to fine margins, they always seem to just have the rub of the green in the league.


Yep but at least we've won other big trophies and may still win another one next week.

Any title we win is a bonus - no one should be getting near City when they can just go and buy whoever they want like Haaland. Pep has seriously underachieved, obviously in Europe.
macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:25:10 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm


haha.
2 before the weekend.
2 after the weekend.

Thanks Pep!
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:29:38 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Those banking on Coutinho to do something obviously haven't watched him the last few months.

We all know he can pull something out of the bag. Get a freekick within range......

I'll give up when its 100% we can't do it, until then I'll believe we can still be crowned Champions on Sunday. If not, we still have Paris and going for No7, while the Cheats go on Holiday.
macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:33:04 am
VAR, step up. You owe us a debt, from all the howlers this far.
An undeserved pen or a non call or two in our favour, and I promise to call it even.
Ray K

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:34:26 am
Anthony Taylor doing our game, Michael Oliver theirs.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:36:55 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:34:26 am
Anthony Taylor doing our game, Michael Oliver theirs.

Ill take that to be honest. Would hope well have too much for Wolves whatever the officials do.

Oliver seems to be shirking the big decisions more recently, which means Fernandinho will get away with pulling back Watkins when arguably the last man 40 yards from goal no doubt.
