The PL run-in

« Reply #12800 on: Today at 01:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:10:42 pm
I do like stats like those, they tell me it's bound to end soon.

Absolutely. Like Everton winning at Anfield. They didn't for 20+ years until they did.
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:58:38 am
There's loads of reasons.

I've said it before, but which teams do you remember from the 94/95 season? You remember Blackburn, cos they won it. You remember United, cos they lost it on the last day. And you remember West Ham, cos they stopped United winning it on the last day. They dont have some big rivalry with United, they weren't playing for anything, they were safe in 14th place in the league. What did Palace have to play for in 13/14? As a player, I imagine thats quite a nice idea. Don't get me wrong, Wolves could be much the same. The player that stopped City/Liverpool winning the league.

Demba Ba would be long forgotten as a footballer if not for scoring that goal against us. The guy only stays relevant because of this incident and hes still milking it on social media from time to time...
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 01:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:09:18 pm
From all possible scenarios in which we somehow end up being champions, my most favourite one is where they drop points because of a terrible, really obvious and inexplicable referee error. It would be so wonderfully glorious and sweet. I'm just a terrible person.

 Like if its level at Man City with a few min to go, the ball bounces in the Villa box and hits one of their players in the crook of the elbow. No penalty given and VAR doesnt tell the ref to check it on the pitch side screen. Something like that perhaps?
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 01:58:22 pm »
It it was Man City playing this evening and Villa with their feet up I'd give Villa a decent chance of getting something.  As it is I think Man City will be three goals clear by half-time and cruise home.

There's always that lingering hope though and I'm sure we'd all have taken being in with a mathematical chance on the final day from where we were when our African trio headed off the AFCON!

Some of the big noises in the media should celebrate us making it into a title race as the Premier League is in danger of becoming like the Bundesliga or Ligue 1.  If Man City do win it will be four of the last five and in those seasons, apart from us, nobody has got within 10 points.
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 02:00:04 pm »
Surely Tyrone Mings has to be playing for his England place. If a player of the magnitude of talent and stats to back it up like Trent isn't a nailed on starter for England, it's a mystery to me how the likes of Mings keeps getting selected. He more than anyone else has a point to prove on Sunday.
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 02:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:03:41 pm
The odds should be a lot shorter. City have won all 6 games since Villa have come back to the top division. They've won 11 of the last 12 going back to 2014.

Aye, but 99 times out of a 100 is.....well 1/100 surely? That's the sort of odds they'd have been in the 89th minute against Wolves.
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 02:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:00:04 pm
Surely Tyrone Mings has to be playing for his England place. If a player of the magnitude of talent and stats to back it up like Trent isn't a nailed on starter for England, it's a mystery to me how the likes of Mings keeps getting selected. He more than anyone else has a point to prove on Sunday.
He's left footed and Southgate seems to have a weird thing it.  That's pretty much all there is to it.  No Villa fans seem to rate Mings.

Just don't tell Southgate that none of our four central defenders are primarily left footed.  Even at Chelsea who play three at the back their left-sided defender is the right-footed Rudiger.
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 02:34:23 pm »
Guardiola has once again rushed Walker and Stones back into training. He doesn't have the confidence in Fernandinho and Zinchenko against Watkins, Ings and Coutinho. It will be interesting ...
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 02:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:00:04 pm
Surely Tyrone Mings has to be playing for his England place. If a player of the magnitude of talent and stats to back it up like Trent isn't a nailed on starter for England, it's a mystery to me how the likes of Mings keeps getting selected. He more than anyone else has a point to prove on Sunday.

Southgate.

If Southgate can't find a place for Trent, it says more about his lack of managerial ability than it does anything about Trent.
