It it was Man City playing this evening and Villa with their feet up I'd give Villa a decent chance of getting something. As it is I think Man City will be three goals clear by half-time and cruise home.



There's always that lingering hope though and I'm sure we'd all have taken being in with a mathematical chance on the final day from where we were when our African trio headed off the AFCON!



Some of the big noises in the media should celebrate us making it into a title race as the Premier League is in danger of becoming like the Bundesliga or Ligue 1. If Man City do win it will be four of the last five and in those seasons, apart from us, nobody has got within 10 points.