Like everyone, am trying to think of reasons how Villa will win and literally only came up with Stevie, Ings and Phil. There is absolutely no other reason for anyone in that team to bust a nut getting a result, unless they also have deep hatred for oil clubs.



City will chuck the force of a hurricane at them until they score, which they usually do.



The added bummer is Villa playing tonight will of course mean they are tired, whilst City are now fresh as a daisy as they had fuck all else to play for.



I also subscribe to the no regrets line of thought. I strongly believe in the "butterfly effect", its a factor you can never prove or disprove but a different result somewhere else may have made our situation better .. or possibly worse than it is.



Would take an extremely weird game and a totally bent ref, in Villa's favour, to become champions. Apologises in advance for my glass half empty post!



However, is still perhaps the best season, as a whole, I have ever witnessed, the lads could have done no more than they have. Can do nothing but admire this era and everything achieved within it.

