I've made peace with it not being our season for the title. We've been here before in 2014 and 2019. Expecting them to make easy work of it just like then. Past experiences do say it can be too much asking for a slip up from the leader on the final day. Think 1989 is the last time but even then that was a head to head meeting and with Arsenal having it in their hands. I would love to know of any final day slip up before 1989. I get the feeling you might have to go as far back as the 70s.



Think we'll learn not to start slow next season and just like 19/20, we'll be switched on from the go. Also take into account City will be going for 3 in a row and the hunger will not be as much for them in the first few months. They were going for 3 in a row in 19/20 and lost to Norwich (mental result looking back) in the first few weeks and that just goes to show how naturally they will be operating a bit below their highest level from the off. They will drop points in the first half of the season and we have to make sure we start fast and with a real hunger to build up a lead just like 19/20. Do that and it'll be up to them to do the chasing this time