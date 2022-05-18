Its hard to be negative about the league season we had, the players and Manager have given all they have while fighting on 3 other fronts. Men amongst men, all of them.
We need to beat one of City, Spurs or Chelsea, and draw less games next season to be in a better position than we are going into Sunday. I absolutely would have taken where we are now back in Dec. I even said to the old man in January it wasnt over, its still not but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. Those 4 draws at the start of the season made it all that more difficult.
City could win the league again having lost more matches than us again. Your better off hammering for a win and losing the game than taking the draw in at least one of those drawn games, thats what I take from it. Draw is always better than a loss but sometimes you have to gamble heavy in the last few minutes. (Allisons goal against West Brom)