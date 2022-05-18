« previous next »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 01:21:43 pm
I am in the minority but we only have ourselves to blame if we don't win the league. We threw away two goal leads in at least two matches - once against Chelsea and once against Brentford (the latter which we really should have won). I think we also threw away a lead at Brighton. Basically my point is that we had it in our hands to win, and while City have had dodgy decisions go their way, those calls should never have become a factor if we had been more clinical in those games. It's also not to suggest that City deserve to win - if not for the money laundering and financial bankrolling, no way City comes close to us in any shape or form over the last four years. So I still applaud and celebrate this wonderful Liverpool team, which has given us some of the best days supporting the club. I hope the footballing Gods smile on us on Sunday, but if not, it's still been some ride. I just have no intention of blaming those refereeing decisions for what could have been.

Could you not also argue that City were lucky to win it because of the two big VAR decisions that literally handed them an extra 4 pts?

As someone else said there is games we dropped point but there is also games we should not have got 3 pts and we did

IF we dont win it, then imo it was lost when we drew 4 games in 10 at the start of the season. Literally half of our draws were in the first 1/3 of the season. Thats always going to really dent your chances of winning the league in this day and age.

Its why I am indifferent to what happens on Sunday because we clawed our way back from a position where it seemed like City had won it, so to have a CHANCE on the last day we would have all taken that in December
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:03:41 pm
I know that Richards is thick, but someone should have told him that this information can have severe legal consequences ...
You are correct, but the reduced slice of total prize money including the TV earnings would also reduce the value of the £15m bonus for loss of a place or two in the league. Villa's owners have supposedly total business holdings worth 5 times what our owners have. I can't see them selling a place or two in the league any season soon.
If this were tennis I'd say it's match point Abu Dhabi, they're serving and they have Advantage

Thing is, even though their first serve is more good than not, they've done some ridiculous double faults every once in a while. And maybe the pressure is getting to them.

So there's nothing we can do except be on the lookout if there's another double fault coming and seize the chance. The odds aren't in our favor but, who knows? Maybe AD'll botch the serve and our reply will leave them hanging.

Whatever happens, I'm incredibly proud of our team.
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 04:40:04 pm
You are correct, but the reduced slice of total prize money including the TV earnings would also reduce the value of the £15m bonus for loss of a place or two in the league. Villa's owners have supposedly total business holdings worth 5 times what our owners have. I can't see them selling a place or two in the league any season soon.

Posted this in the City thread; just copying it here for info.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 04:41:20 pm
The Daily Star, Anfield Central and a Manchester-based news outlet called 'Manchester World' all wrote articles about the Micah Richards quote that have since been deleted from Google.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/richards-villa-man-city-grealish-26993403
https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/posts/if-manchester-city-win-the-2022-premier-league-title-aston-villa-will-receive-15million-due-to-jack-grealish-clause/

Are we to take it that since none of the major newspapers are reporting this or even asking if there is such a clause in the contract means it's not true, or that Richards never made those remarks... I mean how hard would it be for a proper journalist to fact-check and report the truth once and for all?

This is really not a good look for the Premier League if they're trying to cover it up after the fact. Just tell the truth and moved on.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 04:12:06 pm
Could you not also argue that City were lucky to win it because of the two big VAR decisions that literally handed them an extra 4 pts?

As someone else said there is games we dropped point but there is also games we should not have got 3 pts and we did

IF we dont win it, then imo it was lost when we drew 4 games in 10 at the start of the season. Literally half of our draws were in the first 1/3 of the season. Thats always going to really dent your chances of winning the league in this day and age.

Its why I am indifferent to what happens on Sunday because we clawed our way back from a position where it seemed like City had won it, so to have a CHANCE on the last day we would have all taken that in December

If we win it City can make the same arguments about failing to beat both Palace and Southampton, not beating us, not beating Villa at home in the final day.

No point doing what ifs, Ive made peace with most of those poorer results from before Christmas. I actually think we can blame it on Covid again when you go back and look at the line up we had at a tough away games at Spurs.
Or we could just blame it on sportswashing, because that's the only legitimate reason we won't have won the league if Villa lose on Sunday.
The Micah Richards thing is fake everyone. Please stop talking about it.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:48:47 pm
The Micah Richards thing is fake everyone. Please stop talking about it.
Are you sure?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:46:36 pm
Or we could just blame it on sportswashing, because that's the only legitimate reason we won't have won the league if Villa lose on Sunday.

Literally.

We're potentially going to end up on 92 points, and this with a number of games where we'd have won if the officials had done their jobs. All the while dealing with EFL games, FA Cup, CL games, AFCON absentees, COVID absentees, games being postponed, big players returning from ACLs. This team is genuinely mind blowingly amazing, and as much as its a 'discussion forum' the only discussion should be 'these are fucking amazing' and 'we didnt win it purely because we're up against sports washing cheats'. Because that's the stone cold truth, whats required to win the league hasn't been skewed because they're this amazing team, its been skewed because they've been enabled in cheating in plain sight. A little like Arsenal, who by rights would have had another 2/3 league titles if it wasn't for the PL and FA welcoming Russian blood money into the league.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 04:51:35 pm
Are you sure?

I am yes. Literally no one has sourced any example of him saying it, various twitter accounts with large-ish followings have apologized for posting it. Places it was reported have deleted it. It's fake.
I've made peace with it not being our season for the title. We've been here before in 2014 and 2019. Expecting them to make easy work of it just like then. Past experiences do say it can be too much asking for a slip up from the leader on the final day. Think 1989 is the last time but even then that was a head to head meeting and with Arsenal having it in their hands. I would love to know of any final day slip up before 1989. I get the feeling you might have to go as far back as the 70s.

Think we'll learn not to start slow next season and just like 19/20, we'll be switched on from the go. Also take into account City will be going for 3 in a row and the hunger will not be as much for them in the first few months. They were going for 3 in a row in 19/20 and lost to Norwich (mental result looking back) in the first few weeks and that just goes to show how naturally they will be operating a bit below their highest level from the off. They will drop points in the first half of the season and we have to make sure we start fast and with a real hunger to build up a lead just like 19/20. Do that and it'll be up to them to do the chasing this time
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 05:04:23 pm
I've made peace with it not being our season for the title.

I have too. I'm sure all of us have. But no matter how much you/we all wish we didn't....we all have hope. We can all construct a narrative in our head, not least as the man who's written out plenty of miracles in the name of LFC is involved on Sunday. It's all complete fantasy of course....But.... You/we can all say 'I know we're not going to win it' and that might be logically true - christ knows I think it is - but that hope's there, and it doesn't matter how much you wish it would fuck off, it won't. It's why I'm on RAWK like the kid from fucking bandersnatch at the moment...just writing every thought that comes into my head, so that I've got some kind of release for it. Yeah it all ends when Mings deflects a KDB cross into his own net on 7 minutes, and we can hold that thought in our heads too. But right now, and until that time, all of us have got hope whether we want to have it or not. It almost gets easier when you don't have it...but none of us want that either.
This team has given us another 90 minutes of possibilities. You couldn't ask for much more from them, considering where we were in January. What we can ask more of is some Barclays. Some pure, unadulterated Barclays at the Etihad on Sunday. Ollie Watkins is going to turn into prime Adriano, the Pro Evo 6 version. City are due someone doing an absolute madness on them in the league.
Cazoo yeah you can lads.
What use is that picture? :D

Remove the Liverpool link and they're two mediocre footballers at this moment in time. Ings is very likely not going to be at Villa next season. If he is then it would be as back-up for majority of the season. He's had a poor season.

Coutinho hasn't done anything of note for a fair bit now and god knows what Villa were thinking signing him for £17m. Be smart and save that amount for a quality wide forward.

Their recruitment over the last few windows hasn't been too smart at all. One of the biggest spenders in the league with not much to show for it.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:51:01 pm
What use is that picture? :D

Remove the Liverpool link and they're two mediocre footballers at this moment in time. Ings is very likely not going to be at Villa next season. If he is then it would be as back-up for majority of the season. He's had a poor season.

Coutinho hasn't done anything of note for a fair bit now and god knows what Villa were thinking signing him for £17m. Be smart and save that amount for a quality wide forward.

Their recruitment over the last few windows hasn't been too smart at all. One of the biggest spenders in the league with not much to show for it.

Are you willing to bet your genitalia on those two not scoring on Sunday?
There is absolutely no chance that city will drop points.
But somehow I've convinced myself they will.
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:49:47 pm
There is absolutely no chance that city will drop points.
But somehow I've convinced myself they will.

Weve all conviced ourselves that Villa will make it to HT at 0-0 or 0-1 and the fans and players will shit the bed

Reality is they are going to score in under 10mins and then prolly be 3-0 come HT lol

But hey no point in watching sports if you dont have belief or hope
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 11:07:13 pm
Weve all conviced ourselves that Villa will make it to HT at 0-0 or 0-1 and the fans and players will shit the bed

Reality is they are going to score in under 10mins and then prolly be 3-0 come HT lol

But hey no point in watching sports if you dont have belief or hope

What a shite post
I just love the fact that we're going into the final game of the season and it's still possible. Unlikely, but possible.

All we can do is win our game. The worst that can happen if we do that is finish one point behind the league champions. That's a pretty decent season in anyone's book, especially if we also do a clean sweep of the cups.

The quad almost feels too much to hope for. There's a damn good reason no one has done it before.

But while it is still possible, we continue to believe it might, just might happen.

YNWA and UTV!

What a time to be a red. Bloody love it.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:51:01 pm
What use is that picture? :D

Remove the Liverpool link and they're two mediocre footballers at this moment in time. Ings is very likely not going to be at Villa next season. If he is then it would be as back-up for majority of the season. He's had a poor season.

Coutinho hasn't done anything of note for a fair bit now and god knows what Villa were thinking signing him for £17m. Be smart and save that amount for a quality wide forward.

Their recruitment over the last few windows hasn't been too smart at all. One of the biggest spenders in the league with not much to show for it.

When average players sell for 40m theyd be crazy not to take him at 17m its an absolute steal
